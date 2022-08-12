Taking a half day or using your day off to go to the bank to fill out several forms for getting a withdrawal or making a transfer… All of it seems like drag now, doesn’t it? I mean if you had to do it now, you might just not withdraw the money at all. We can all agree on the same!

Who would want to go back to traditional methods when we can get everything done at our fingertips. Now, whether it's making payments, withdrawing money, or making bank transfers, we don't even need to go to the bank to complete these processes.

Be it your bills, recharges, Fastag payments, bookings, subscriptions, or bank transfers, Paytm has made the payment process simpler. Moreover, it allows you to enjoy extra discounts, offers, and cashback. Paytm ensures millions of safe and secure payments across India everyday.

Paytm offers different payment options including bank transfers, UPI, netbanking, debit cards, credit cards, and gift vouchers. Furthermore, it is widely accepted at all payment gateways in the country. You can make quick and hassle-free digital payments anytime from anywhere.

There are multiple benefits of using Paytm, safety and simplicity being the primary ones. With Paytm, you can be assured that in case of incomplete transactions or technical errors, your money is transferred back to your account if it has been debited.

Users are also privy to cashbacks, rewards, and other exciting offers from Paytm. And if you’re someone who keeps forgetting things, don’t worry. Paytm reminders will remind you when your payments are due.

When it comes to Paytm Wallet, there is one thing you should remember, and that is you need sufficient balance in your wallet. Paytm wallet, an approved digital wallet governed by RBI holds your ready-to-use cash. There are many ways to add money to your wallet like UPI, Netbanking, Debit cards, or Credit cards.

Today we’ll understand how to add money to your Paytm wallet using Credit cards.

Using your credit card to add money to your wallet is extremely easy. Just follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Open the Paytm Wallet on your Paytm app. The Paytm app can be easily downloaded from app stores.

Step 2: Enter the amount you want to add in the box under ‘Add Money to Wallet’. Then select ‘Proceed’.

After you select ‘Proceed’ your screen will display the various options to add money.

Step 3: Select ‘Credit Card’.

OR

Step 3: Select ‘New Payment Option’ to add a new credit card. Then fill in the card details.

Step 4: Enter the CVV number and click on ‘Pay *’. (*Amount entered)

And voila you’re done! Only 4 simple steps to add money to your Paytm wallet using your credit card.

But hold on, before you go, do you want to know something interesting? You can enjoy an interest free credit period of 45 days, upto 2% cashbacks, and offers with Paytm! Please note that while adding money to wallet via credit cards 2.5-3% surcharges are applicable.

Adding money to your wallet using other options is also quite easy. Paytm’s Automatic Add Money feature automatically adds money to your wallet when the balance becomes low. So, you don’t have to worry about adding money again and again.

All-in-all, the easy payments, multiple options, rewards, offers, cashbacks, and other features have made Paytm India's preferred payment partner!

(Disclaimer: Brand Desk Content)