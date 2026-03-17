How to avoid helmet challan in 10 minutes? Man's idea to escape traffic police goes viral - Watch

A bizarre incident involving a last-minute app delivery has gone viral on social media, sparking a debate on road safety and “jugaad” culture. A video circulating online shows a man managing to get a helmet delivered to his location to avoid a traffic fine, leaving the internet divided over whether the act was clever or irresponsible.

According to the viral clip, the man had been stopped by traffic authorities for riding without a helmet. Instead of accepting the fine, he reportedly used the quick-commerce Blinkit to order a helmet on the spot. Within some time, a delivery executive arrived at the location and handed over the helmet.

The video gained traction online, with users sharing and reacting to the unusual workaround.

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Watch the viral video here:

India is truly not for beginners.

Police were checking helmets on the road. One rider didn’t have a helmet… so instead of arguing or running away, he simply ordered one from Blinkit and got it delivered on the spot.

Peak Indian jugaad. Problem solved in minutes. pic.twitter.com/ZGgs61yyDX — The Nalanda Index (@Nalanda_index) March 16, 2026

Netizens’s reaction to viral video

While some praised the man’s quick thinking and the efficiency of delivery services, others criticised the act, arguing that it undermines the seriousness of traffic safety laws.

Many social media users pointed out that wearing a helmet is not just about avoiding fines but about ensuring personal safety.

“That is not genius and that is a country where people optimize around rules instead of respecting them. Helmet arrives in 10 minutes but common sense should have arrived before starting the bike. Jugaad looks clever but most of the time it is just last minute damage control dressed up as intelligence,” a comment under the video read.

“That doesn't mean he didn't got challan. Once you caught breaking rules you will be fined,” another individual commented.

“Helmet is an investment, not something you buy to evade challans,” a person said.

On the other hand, a section of the internet viewed the incident as a reflection of how technology is reshaping everyday life.

“Best use of Startups Service,” a comment read.

“Actually rather than taking fine, first time offender should be given helmet,” a person suggested in the comment section.

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