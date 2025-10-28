How To Book One To One Meeting With Premanand Ji Maharaj: Stepwise Guide To Book Ekantik Vartalap, Darshan Token, And Other Details

Shri Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj, affectionately called Premanand Ji Maharaj, is a revered saint of the Radhavallabh tradition in Vrindavan. Renowned for his profound devotion to Shri Radha Rani, his humble lifestyle, and his soul-touching discourses on the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, Maharaj Ji has inspired countless devotees across India and around the world.

He resides at Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj Ashram, situated along the serene Parikrama Marg in Vrindavan. Devotees from all corners visit this ashram to have his darshan, listen to his enlightening Ekantik Vartalap (spiritual conversations), and immerse themselves in the peaceful spiritual atmosphere of the place.

However, many followers are often unsure about how to book a darshan, the ashram visiting hours, or the token charges. This article provides a complete, easy-to-understand guide covering:

How to get darshan of Premanand Ji Maharaj

Visiting hours and ashram schedule

Online and offline darshan booking process

Token price and essential visitor details

If you’re planning a trip to Vrindavan or wish to meet Premanand Ji Maharaj, this detailed guide will help you navigate the entire process smoothly and meaningfully.

Who is Premanand Ji Maharaj?

Born in 1969 in a small village near Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Shri Premanand Ji Maharaj chose to renounce worldly life at the tender age of 13 to dedicate himself fully to spirituality. He was initiated into the Radhavallabh tradition through the sacred Sharangati Mantra and later received the Nij Mantra from his revered Sadguru, Shri Hit Gaurangi Sharan Ji Maharaj (Bade Guruji). His divine teachings emphasise the path of Sahchari Bhav, Nitya Vihar Ras, and the true essence of Sanatan Dharma, guiding devotees toward unconditional love and devotion for Shri Radha Rani.

Premanand Ji Maharaj Darshan Booking Process (Offline & Online)

With the growing number of devotees visiting Vrindavan to seek blessings from Shri Premanand Ji Maharaj, the ashram has implemented a token-based system for darshan and personal meetings. To ensure a serene and organized experience, devotees are advised to plan their visit well in advance.

Is Online Darshan Booking Available?

Currently, there is no official online booking system for Premanand Ji Maharaj’s darshan. However, devotees can express their interest by filling out a simple contact form on the ashram’s official website.

Steps to Submit Your Request Online:

Visit the official website: vrindavanrasmahima.com

Navigate to the ‘Darshan’ tab under the Activities section.

Select the type of darshan you want to attend:

Bhav Darshan

Shringar Darshan

Vaani Path Darshan

Enter your full name, contact details, and purpose of visit.

Submit the form and take a printout for your records.

Important Note: Submitting the form indicates your interest only. The final token confirmation is done at the ashram, depending on availability and schedule.

This process helps the ashram maintain discipline, manage the large number of devotees, and preserve the peaceful spiritual environment that Premanand Ji Maharaj’s Ashram in Vrindavan is known for.

How to Get Darshan and Personally Meet Premanand Ji Maharaj

If you wish to have darshan or a personal meeting (Ekantik Vartalap) with Premanand Ji Maharaj at Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj Ashram, here’s what you need to know:

Arrive early in the morning, as the ashram gets crowded quickly.

Token distribution generally begins around 9:30 AM, and tokens are usually for the darshan scheduled for the next day.

Carry a valid Aadhaar card, as it is required during token collection.

Darshan arrangements depend on daily crowd size and Maharaj Ji’s health and schedule.

Due to limited slots, only a certain number of devotees can have personal interaction each day.

If you wish to seek personal spiritual guidance, you can request an Ekantik Vartalap session — a one-on-one conversation with Maharaj Ji. These sessions are rare and offered to a few devotees daily, providing deep clarity and peace. Devotees are encouraged to express interest in this session while collecting their token.

Is There a Fee for Darshan? (Token Price Details)

Darshan of Premanand Ji Maharaj is completely free for all devotees.

However, for those seeking convenience, optional coordination services may be available through third-party organizers, offering:

Local travel and accommodation assistance

Priority darshan support

Personal coordination during visit

Note: These services are optional and not officially managed by the Ashram.

Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj Ashram Daily Schedule

To make the most of your spiritual visit, it’s essential to know the ashram’s daily routine and darshan timings.

* Morning Satsang by Maharaj Ji: 04:10 AM – 05:30 AM

* Mangla Aarti and Van Vihar: 05:30 AM – 06:30 AM

* Hit Chaurasi Path (Mon, Wed, Thu, Sat, Sun): 06:30 AM – 08:15 AM

* Radha Sudhanidhi Path (Tue, Fri) : 06:30 AM – 08:15 AM

* Shringar Aarti, Bhakt Namavali, Radha Naam Sankirtan: 08:15 AM – 09:15 AM

* Break for Seva and Personal Devotion: 09:15 AM – 04:00 PM

* Dhup Aarti: 04:00 PM – 04:15 PM

* Evening Vani Path (Scripture Reading): 04:15 PM – 05:35 PM

* Bhakt Charitra (Life Stories of Devotees): 05:35 PM – 06:00 PM

* Sandhya Aarti: 06:00 PM – 06:15 PM

Note: The morning scripture recitation alternates—Hit Chaurasi Path is observed on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday, while Radha Sudhanidhi Path is read on Tuesday and Friday.

Documents Required for Darshan

To attend darshan at Premanand Ji Maharaj’s Ashram, carry the following:

Aadhaar Card – Mandatory for token registration

Printout of Online Form – Optional but helpful for smooth entry

Personal Questions (if any) – For Ekantik Vartalap (if approved)

Why Visit Premanand Ji Maharaj’s Ashram?

Visiting Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj Ashram is a spiritually uplifting experience. Under Premanand Ji Maharaj’s divine guidance, devotees learn the true meaning of devotion, humility, and Radha bhakti. His teachings, rooted in the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and the Radhavallabh Sampradaya, bring peace, balance, and devotion into daily life.

The atmosphere of the ashram — with daily satsangs, bhajans, and aartis — offers seekers a chance to reconnect with their inner self in the sacred land of Vrindavan.

Contact Details of Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj Ashram

Ashram Name: Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj

Location: Parikrama Marg, Varaha Ghat, Opposite Bhaktivedanta Hospice, Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh – 281121

Email Address: info@vrindavanrasmahima.com

Official Website: vrindavanrasmahima.com

YouTube Channel: @BhajanMarg

Important Tips for Devotees

Arrive early (before 9:00 AM) to secure your darshan token.

Maintain silence and discipline inside the ashram.

Dress modestly and respectfully.

Carry water and light snacks if you expect a long wait.

During Ekantik Vartalap, ask questions only about spiritual or devotional matters.

By following these steps and keeping the above information in mind, your visit to Shri Radha Keli Kunj Ashram, Vrindavan, will be filled with peace, devotion, and divine blessings from Premanand Ji Maharaj.