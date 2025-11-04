How You Can Get Your Digital Voter ID (e-EPIC)

You can download an e-EPIC (digital copy of your voter ID) from the Election Commission’s portals or via the Voter Helpline mobile app. If you don’t have your EPIC number, you can search by name and other details and then download.

Method A | Fastest: Download From The ECI e-EPIC page

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

1. Go to the E-EPIC Download page on the ECI / Voter Services portal.

2. Choose “Download e-EPIC” and enter either your EPIC number or your Form Reference Number (if you recently applied). If you don’t have these, use the search option (name + state + district + assembly).

3. Enter the captcha / OTP and download the PDF. The file is a printable PDF you can show at polling stations.



Method B | NVSP / Voter Portal (Alternative Web Option)

1. Visit nvsp.in or the ECI Voter Services portal and log in or search the electoral roll.

2. Use “Search in Electoral Roll” with your details to find your EPIC number if needed.

3. Once you have the EPIC, choose Download e-EPIC and save the PDF.



Method C | Via The Voter Helpline Mobile App (Easy On Phone)

1. Download the Voter Helpline app from Google Play / App Store.

2. Use Search in Electoral Roll or enter EPIC/Form Ref.

3. The app lets you download or show the e-EPIC on your phone at the booth.



Method D | State CEO (If You Prefer Bihar’s Official Site)

1. CEO Bihar’s portal also links to the electoral roll and voter services. Use it to verify your name, find the booth, and follow local instructions.

If Your Name Is Missing / Details Are Wrong

1. Missing name: File Form-6 (new registration) on NVSP / Voter Portal or contact your local Booth Level Officer (BLO).

2. Wrong details: File Form-8 (correction) online via NVSP/ECI portal or through the Voter Helpline app.

3. Do this immediately revisions and verification can take time.



What To Carry To The Polling Station

1. Printed e-EPIC PDF or show the e-EPIC on your phone.

2. The ECI accepts printed e-EPICs. If e-EPIC isn’t available, carry any other ECI-approved photo ID (Aadhaar, passport, driving licence, etc.) but make sure to match the name in the electoral roll.



Quick Checklist (Before You Go To Vote)

1. Search your name on the Bihar final roll / electoral search portal and note your booth.

2. Download and print the e-EPIC or save it on your phone. If anything’s wrong, apply now for correction or registration, don’t wait until polling day.



Why This Matters Especially This Time - ( Bihar Elections Are Underway )

With Bihar polling imminent, it’s important to confirm your name and carry valid ID to avoid last-minute problems at the booth. Several news outlets and the ECI have guides reminding voters to download e-EPICs ahead of voting.