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How to fill SIR enumeration form online: Step by step guide 2026

Step-by-step guide to fill the SIR enumeration form online in 2026, including EPIC linking, Aadhaar verification, and the BLO offline fallback process.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 03:05 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 03:07 PM IST
How to fill SIR enumeration form online: Step by step guide 2026
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