/How to fill SIR enumeration form online: Step by step guide 2026

The Election Commission has extended the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Haryana and Andhra Pradesh by 10 days. The deadline for electors to submit enumeration forms is now July 24 (extended from July 14), and the publication of the draft roll will be on July 31 instead of July 21.
While the SIR can be completed online, the process can be confusing. This guide breaks it down into simple steps.
You must connect your current record to the voter list from the last Special Intensive Revision in your state. Select one of the three options:
Note: If your details match the old voter list, you likely will not need additional documents. If there is a mismatch or an error, the system may issue a formal notice requiring you to attend a hearing with the Electoral Registration Officer and bring original documents.
Complete any remaining personal or family details (a photo is optional at this stage). Review your information carefully, then click Submit. You will be redirected to the Aadhaar E-sign page. Enter your Aadhaar number and the received OTP to confirm and complete your submission.
If you encounter server errors, you can still complete the process offline. Your BLO will visit your home during the House-to-House Enumeration phase to verify your details and collect your form.
The BLO will provide a pre-filled form; simply check the details, sign it, and ensure you receive a copy with an acknowledgement receipt. In Haryana and Andhra Pradesh, this offline window also closes on July 24. Missing this deadline means your name will not appear in the Draft Electoral Roll.
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