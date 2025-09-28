Advertisement
How to Get Rid of Silverfish At Home Naturally And Safely: Try THESE Effective Tips

Getting rid of silverfish naturally and safely requires consistent effort but is entirely achievable without harsh chemicals. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 28, 2025, 10:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau
How to Get Rid of Silverfish At Home Naturally And Safely: Try THESE Effective TipsClean room (Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Freepik)

Silverfish are small, wingless insects that thrive in dark, damp areas of the home. The bug feeds on paper, glue, and starchy materials. While they don't bite, their presence can be unsettling. 

A few natural and safe methods could be employed to prevent and eliminate silverfish while keeping everything healthy.

Tips to Get Rid of Silverfish:

1. Reduce Humidity:

Silverfish thrives on moisture. Use dehumidifiers or improve ventilation in bathrooms, kitchens, and so on.

2. Seal Cracks and Crevices:

Close any gaps around windows, doors, and baseboards where silverfish may enter or hide.

3. Keep Home Clean and Dry:

Regularly vacuum and dust to remove food crumbs, paper particles, and dust that attract silverfish.

4. Use Sticky Traps:

Place glue traps in dark corners to catch silverfish as they move around.

5. Store Food and Paper Properly:

Keep cereals, flours, and important papers in airtight containers to deny silverfish food sources.

6. Remove Cardboard and Paper Clutter:

Silverfish feed on paper, so minimizing clutter reduces hiding spots and food availability.

By reducing moisture, sealing entry points, maintaining cleanliness, and using natural remedies, the insect can be kept away. 

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

