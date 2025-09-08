How To Permanently Get Rid of Lizards From Your Home – Homemade Ways That Work

New Delhi: Lizards in the house can be surprisingly unnerving. Their sudden appearances in kitchens, bathrooms, living rooms and even hanging upside down from balcony edges can make anyone jump in fear. Simple shooing or a slipper is rarely enough to chase them away. For those seeking a lasting solution, there are effective ways that can help the household pest leave your home for good.

Garlic And Onion Spray

A simple and effective way to repel lizards involves using garlic and onion. The reptiles dislike the strong smell of these ingredients, which can be turned into a natural deterrent. You can place small pieces of garlic or onion wherever lizards are commonly seen.

For a more thorough approach, blend garlic and onion with water to create a spray. Pour the mixture into a spray bottle, shake well and sprinkle it in areas where lizards tend to hide. The scent drives them away naturally, and they rarely return once treated.

Eggshell Powder

Eggshells also serve as a practical solution. Crush eggshells into a fine powder and scatter them around areas frequented by lizards, such as balconies, kitchen shelves, bathrooms and cupboards. The presence of eggshells discourages lizards from lingering nearby, creating a barrier that keeps them from wandering into your home.

Tobacco, Coffee Balls

Another effective way combines tobacco and coffee. Mix equal parts of coffee powder and tobacco and add a little water to form small balls. Place these balls in lizard-prone corners. The smell is unpleasant to lizards, and contact with the mixture encourages them to leave.

Consistency, Placement Matter

These remedies work best when applied consistently and strategically. Place garlic, onion or eggshell powder in multiple locations, especially dark corners, behind furniture and near windows or doors where lizards often enter. Refresh sprays and powders regularly to maintain their effectiveness.

With these simple home remedies, lizards will naturally avoid your living space. Over time, they will leave your home entirely, giving you peace of mind without the need for harmful chemicals.

Whether it is garlic, onion, eggshells or coffee-tobacco balls, each remedy harnesses natural scents and textures that lizards cannot tolerate.

By following these steps, homeowners can reclaim their spaces and ensure that lizards no longer pose an unsettling presence in their kitchens, bathrooms, halls or balconies.