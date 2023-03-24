How to Raise the Legal Protocol to Defend Pmla Proceedings; Elaborates the Top Ed Lawyer from Supreme Court, Dr. Kislay Panday

He is notably known for his work to improve the suffering of animals. He is from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. He completed his G.D. in Gurugram, Haryana, after completing his legal studies, and from Goenka University, he earned a master's degree in corporate law. After earning a postgraduate degree in Sanskrit literature from Varanasi Sanskrit University, Dr. Panday went on to get a PhD in Paraconsciousness (Parabrahma-Prapti) from Rajasthan's O.P.J.S. University. Was given the moniker of "Acharya" and worked as a theologian for society. Dr. Panday has also served as the chair of numerous esteemed prestigious international councils.

At the special request of individuals, Mr. Panday also appears before several High Courts, Trial Courts, and Tribunal Courts. He is primarily recognized for his legal skills in matters of Business Issues, Banking Disputes, Property Disputes, and Financial Transactions. Managium Juris - The Law Pleaders & Consultants, the second-largest law firm in the world, is currently led by Mr. Kislay Panday. Additionally, he is also a founding member of several Indian MNCs. And now, he elaborates individuals how to raise the legal protocols to defend PMLA.

The PMLA was implemented in 2002 following India's responsibilities to the worldwide effort to stop money laundering, a global problem. The PMLA is a unique piece of legislation that designates a unique set of offences that are categorized as money laundering. The PMLA was implemented in 2002 by an NDA administration and strengthened during the UPA administration.

The Act has undergone numerous modifications, and dozens of petitioners have come before the court to contest the ED's unchecked authority over things like initiating arrests, summoning the accused to appear, conducting searches and seizures, and obtaining confessional statements.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has the legal authority to look into people, perform searches and raids, and even arrest citizens under the strict guidelines of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the Supreme Court ruled in a significant decision handed down on July 27, 2022. (PMLA).

The court ruled that ED has the authority to seize property from those suspected of money laundering and that its actions cannot be described as arbitrary. Alongside opposition politicians, ED has increased its rigour and proactivity in pursuing action against numerous private sector companies and individuals allegedly involved in money laundering schemes.

Additionally, Mr. Panday is a member of numerous national and international organizations, including the International Bar Association, the American Bar Association, the International Bar Association, the Supreme Court Bar Association, the International Center for Law & Justice, the World Council of Consultants, the International Legal Assistance Consortium, and many others in a variety of fields. In addition, Mr. Panday is well renowned for his charitable work with the Infova Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports the weak, needy, and destitute in society.

(Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)