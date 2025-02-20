Mahila Samriddhi Yojana: Rekha Gupta, Delhi's fourth woman CM and second from the Delhi BJP after Sushma Swaraj, took charge as the ninth Chief Minister of the national capital on Thursday. With the BJP coming to power, the focus has shifted to the party's poll promises one of which was Rs 2,500 for women of the national capital per month. The scheme named 'Mahila Samriddhi Yojana' was designed after similar schemes brought success to the BJP in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

While addressing a poll rally in Delhi on February 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured that the decision to transfer the amount would be taken in the first cabinet meeting if the BJP came to power.

Speaking to the media ahead of her oath on Thursday, Rekha Gupta assured that her government would fulfil its promise of providing Rs 2,500 monthly assistance to women. Announcing the payment date, the first instalment of the monthly support would be credited to eligible women's accounts by March 8. The newly sworn-in Delhi Cabinet will meet at 7PM today and the first decision is likely to be related to 'Mahila Samriddhi Yojana'.

How To Register For Rs 2,500 Monthly Aid?

At present, the registration is not open for the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana. If you are a woman voter of Delhi, you might be wondering about how to get Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance from the BJP-led Delhi government. The BJP government is likely to provide monthly financial assistance only for poor women as no concrete information has been shared by the government about the beneficiaries so far.

There are two ways by which the BJP government in Delhi will roll out the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana payments. One is similar to the Kisan Samman Nidhi where farmers get direct benefit transfers to their accounts. If the Delhi BJP government opts for this, then the government will prepare the list of beneficiaries itself by using the data available with the government and then the payment will be rolled out.

The second method is the registration of the beneficiaries. If the BJP government opts for this method, the Department of Women and Child Development of Delhi will start online and offline registration for the 'Mahila Samriddhi Yojana'. Once the registration starts, the online facility will be available at wcd.delhi.gov.in. So, eligible beneficiaries can register themselves by visiting the above website and filling up their details including their Aadhaar and PAN details.

However, the online registration has not started yet and a formal announcement with regards to the roll-out of the scheme is expected soon.