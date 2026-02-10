How is the Lok Sabha Speaker removed? Article 94(c) and the no-confidence process explained

In a significant political development, opposition parties have sent a formal notice to the Secretary-General of the Lok Sabha to remove Speaker Om Birla. They base this request on Article 94(c) of the Indian Constitution, claiming the Leader of the Opposition was often denied the chance to speak in the House.

After filing the notice on Tuesday, Speaker Om Birla decided not to preside over the House proceedings. Here is a closer look at the legal and constitutional process for removing a Lok Sabha Speaker.

What is Article 94(c)?

The Indian Constitution outlines the legal steps for removing the Speaker or Deputy Speaker. Article 94(c) states that the Speaker can be removed from office through a resolution passed by the Lok Sabha.

Step 1: The 14-day mandatory notice

The process starts with a written notice.

The rule: No removal resolution can be introduced unless a notice of at least 14 days has been given to the Secretary-General of the Lok Sabha.

The purpose: This notice period acts as a "cooling-off" time and helps the House prepare for a constitutional transition.

Step 2: Admission and the '50 member' rule

Once the 14-day period is over, the member who moved the resolution presents it in the House.

Support required: For the resolution to be discussed, it must have the backing of at least 50 members of the Lok Sabha. If fewer than 50 members support it, the resolution is turned down.

Step 3: The voting and 'effective majority'

If the resolution is admitted, it goes to a vote.

Effective majority: To remove the Speaker, the resolution m m ust get a majority from all sitting members of the House. This is called an "effective majority" (total membership minus any vacant seats).

Current status: A simple majority of those present and voting is not enough; the opposition must demonstrate it has the numbers from the entire working House.

The Speaker's role during the process

While the removal resolution is "under consideration," the Speaker's powers are limited to ensure fairness:

Cannot preside: The Speaker cannot lead the session, even if they are in the House.

Right to Speak: The Speaker can stay in the House, participate in proceedings, and defend themselves.

Voting power: Unlike their usual role, where they only vote to break a tie, during this process, the Speaker can cast a vote like any other member. However, they cannot have a deciding vote if there is a tie.

Current situation in Parliament

After the notice was submitted on Tuesday, February 10, Om Birla did not take the Speaker's chair. The 14-day countdown has begun. After this period, the opposition will need to gather support from 50 members to start the debate, followed by the challenge of proving an effective majority on the House floor.

