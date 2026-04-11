How to report scam calls on Chakshu Portal: Block numbers and blacklist fraudster IMEIs permanently

India's Ministry of Communication & Ministry of Law and Justice are paving the way for mobile users by introducing the Chakshu App. To combat digital fraud and to protect users from harassment due to persistent calls or messages, the Chakshu App allows users to report both numbers and the originating IMEIs (International Mobile Equipment Identification numbers) of fraudsters.

What is Chakshu?

The Rajasthan Police's Twitter account recently published details of this initiative to alert the general public. Chakshu is a service provided by the Sanchar Saathi initiative, which is part of the Department of Telecommunications. Users can report fraud calls, SMS, WhatsApp, etc., that are intended to defraud or harass them.

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When should I report a number?

The Chakshu app is limited to the reporting of three different types of digital threats:

1. Digital arrest: When a person receives a call from someone claiming they are under digital arrest by the police or CBI.

2. Courier/KYC fraud: When a person receives a call or SMS indicating that their electricity, bank account, or SIM card will be disconnected due to a KYC or other financial issue.

3. Prize scam emails: When a person receives an email indicating they have won money or some type of prize but are required to send an amount of money or pay taxes to claim their prize.

Step-by-step: How to file a report

There are two effortless ways to file a report on your smartphone or computer:

Go to the official site for Sanchar Saathi (https://sancharsaathi.gov.in/sfc).

Go to the Chakshu section.

Enter in the required details for the suspicious communication (including category, date, time, and a screenshot if possible).

When you submit your report, this will trigger an investigation and ultimately lead to the permanent IMEI blacklisting of the perpetrator's device.

What to do if you've already lost money

It is important to note that Chakshu was created to report suspicions prior to the commission of a crime. If you have already suffered from financial fraud or economic loss:

Please file a report as soon as possible by visiting the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal at [removed suspicious link].

The National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal can be contacted through 1930. Be sure to report your transfer immediately in order to increase your chances of freezing the stolen funds.

Essential hardware for digital safety

To protect your digital identity, you must use hardware that has strong security features and can manage your digital documents effectively.

For secure document management and reporting

Using a high-performance device to maintain accountability for your sensitive reports and keep track of the digital complaints you file will make the entire process much easier. The Apple iPad Air (M2 Chip) provides a secure environment with further capabilities that make me feel confident in their protection.

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