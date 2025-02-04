Did Not Get Voter Slip From BLO? Check How To Search Your Polling Booth, Part Serial Number For Voting

How To Search Your Polling Station/Booth Number? The Election Commission of India periodically updates its voter database through electoral revision schemes. This process ensures the removal of deceased voters and those who have relocated to different states or regions. At the same time, new voters are added during the revision. A final voter list is published before the official announcement of the election date.

Days ahead of voting, the local booth-level officers or workers of different political parties send the voter slip to every household to enable ease of voting. However, if you have not received the voter slip and don't know where is your polling booth, you can find it easily online. Follow the below process to get your details from the Election Commission of India:

- Visit electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/pollingstation

- Fill your voter ID number in the EPIC box

- Enter the captcha code for security verification

- Click on the Search button to get all the details of your BLO and booth name

You can also visit the other ECI site as well.

- Visit electoralsearch.eci.gov.in

- Fill your voter ID number in the EPIC box

-Select State, like for Delhi, select NCT of Delhi

- Enter the captcha code for security verification

- Click on search and you will get the following details if you are eligible to vote - Epic Number, Name of the voter, Age, Relative Name, State, District, Assembly Constituency, Part, Polling Station, and Part Serial Number.

You can use the part serial number to find your name in the local list available with the BLO, who often sit outside or on the way to the polling booths.