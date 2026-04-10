How to update your Aadhaar card photo: Step-by-step guide, fees, and official process

The Aadhaar card has become one of the essential identity cards of today’s digital world in India, as it is required to open bank accounts and receive government benefits. It is important that all individuals continue to keep their Aadhaar cards updated. Many individuals have photos from 8-10 years ago that no longer represent the way they are today. Therefore, you may face challenges when trying to prove who you are if your photo does not represent you well.

If you’ve decided you want to change the photo on your Aadhaar card, this article provides a complete guide on how to do that.

Why do I need to update my Aadhaar card photo?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Maintaining up-to-date biometric data and demographic information is an important part of your identity security. If you possess an old photo, this may cause you to have “photo mismatch” problems during your identification checks at places like banks, airports, and other government facilities. By ensuring your photo is current, you are less likely to have problems when using your Aadhaar card for any official documents.

How to update your Aadhaar card photo

Unlike updating your address, which can be done online, in order to update your photo on your Aadhaar card, you will need to go to an Aadhaar Seva Kendra in person so that they can take a new biometric photo. The steps to follow are:

Download the form for Aadhaar updating

To download the Aadhaar Updating Form, visit the official UIDAI website at https://uidai.gov.in/ and locate the section that allows for Aadhaar Updating.

Filling out your information: To complete your update request, you will need to fill out the Update Request Form (also known as the UAN). Use only your most current and accurate details when completing this form.

Visit your nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra (Aadhaar Seva Centre): Go to your closest Aadhaar Service Centre (Aadhaar Seva Kendra) and present your completed update request form for submission and processing as soon as possible.

Capture biometric: An authorized Aadhaar officer will verify your information, capture another live photo of you at the center, and confirm your previous fingerprints and iris scans.

No physical photo is needed to add: There is no requirement for you to bring a physical size photograph of yourself, as the camera at the center will capture your image when you visit for processing.

Tracking service fees and service status

Fee for updating: Government fee for biometrically updating (including photograph): ₹100

Acknowledgment receipt: You will get an acknowledgment receipt when you complete the update process, along with an Update Request Number (URN).

Tracking: By using your URN, you can track the status of your request using UIDAI’s online service.

How long does it take?

Regularly, you should expect to receive a decision on whether your request is approved or rejected from UIDAI within the following ninety (90) days after the request is submitted and entered into the UIDAI system. If the update is approved, you will then have the option to download your Aadhaar Card via an e-version (e-Aadhaar download) from the UIDAI online portal or to order the reprinting of a PVC Aadhaar Card at a service centre location.

Essential technology for document management

To securely and performantly manage your digital identity and government documents, you will require safe and high-performance computer hardware to ensure that you are able to access your secure data at all times.

ALSO READ | No more cash: New FASTag rules take effect today: 25% surcharge for UPI and double fees for blacklisted tags