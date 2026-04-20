How to watch the Lyrid meteor shower 2026: 5 pro tips to catch a glimpse of shooting stars

How to watch the Lyrid meteor shower 2026: The Lyrid meteor shower is back and skywatchers around the world are excited to experience this special phenomenon. Knowing where to look can make all the difference when it comes to spotting these fast, bright shooting stars. The Lyrids appear to radiate from the constellation Lyra, which rises in the northeast and climbs higher in the sky toward the early morning hours.

You can find Lyra constellation by locating Vega, one of the brightest stars visible in the night sky at this time of year. It'll be shining bright above the northeastern horizon shortly after sunset and climb higher in the sky as the night progresses. A dedicated stargazing app can help you identify targets like Vega in the night sky with ease.

Experts advise not to look directly at the radiant. While meteors appear to originate from Lyra, the longest and most dramatic streaks often appear farther away. Make sure to scan the sky surrounding the radiant while also keeping an eye on the rest of the sky, as Lyrids can appear unexpectedly in any and all parts of the sky.

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The Lyrids can produce up to 15-20 meteors per hour under ideal conditions. Fortunately, the moon won't interfere with this year's display, as it will set after midnight and leave dark skies for peak viewing.

The radiant of the Lyrid meteor shower is located near the Hercules-Lyra border. (Image credit: Future)

5 Easy Tips to Enjoy the Lyrid Meteor Shower

Want to catch the Lyrid meteor shower? Here are 5 simple tips that will help you see more shooting stars:

1. Don’t stare directly at the radiant: Instead of looking straight at the constellation Lyra, look a little away from it. You’ll catch longer and brighter meteor trails this way.

2. Find the darkest part of the sky: Turn your back to city lights, street lamps, or any bright glow. Face the darkest and clearest patch of sky you can find.

3. Choose a wide open view: Go to open places like fields, beaches, or hilltops where nothing blocks your view. The wider the sky you can see, the better your chances.

4. Give your eyes time to adjust: Stay in the dark for at least 20–30 minutes before you start looking. And whatever you do, avoid checking your phone, the bright screen will reset your eyes and you’ll have to wait again!

5. Get comfortable and be patient: Lie down on a blanket or use a reclining chair. The longer you stay relaxed and keep watching, the more meteors you’re likely to see. Don’t forget to dress warmly!

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)