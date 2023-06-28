How Tribal Schools Are Leading To A Change For The Nation?

NEW DELHI: Education plays a major role in the transformation of a society and its overall development. As an important tool for social change, education among the tribals can play a crucial role in protecting and preserving the climate and saving the forests. In India, which is home to nearly 2,500 tribes and regional groupings, the education of tribal children calls for a specific approach that is customised to their unique needs. In order to improve the educational system and infrastructure, the Ministry Of Tribal Affairs of the Government of India has launched various projects and undertaken several studies while also partnering with non-government bodies in the tribal pockets of India.

Why Tribal Education Is Important?

Tribal people have a close connection with nature. They had been dwelling in forests for ages and have developed a kind of affinity with nature. The tribal community heavily depends on forest produce, forest timber and fuelwood for their livelihood. Thus, educating the tribals and empowering them with skills can actually play a big role in maintaining the ecological balance.

What Are Tribal Schools?

The government of India has established tribal schools - a facility for imparting education - preschool and kindergarten through grade twelve within the tribal reservation. A tribal school also receives a grant under the amended Tribally Controlled Schools Act of 1988. Tribal school choice refers to tribally led, culture-based leadership.

The purpose of establishing these tribal schools is to train the tribal students to be dedicated to the service of their own people, developing their inner resolve to resist exploitation and to safeguard their own rights. The government has also undertaken several tribal studies for the promotion of tribal art, culture, tradition and heritage and their preservation and promotion, for improving agricultural and horticultural productivity of tribal people.

Major Challenges Of Tribal Education In India

Due to their isolation from mainstream society, lack of communication, poor health conditions, hostile environment, poor economic conditions, and superstitious beliefs, the education among the tribals has been very deplorable. The tribal people require special development measures to improve their quality of life.

Due to their poor economic conditions, the tribal people often engage their children in some kind of productive economic activity. In order to enhance collective earnings, most of the poor tribal families work on the principle of bread before education. Besides the language barriers, the biggest challenge in the field of tribal education is inadequate funds and human resources.

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs, which was created to ensure a focused and integrated approach to the development of scheduled tribes in a well-planned manner, established residential schools called ashram schools to address the specific needs of the tribal children.

At present, there are close to 892 centrally-sanctioned ashram schools spread across the country. These ashram schools provide boarding and lodging facilities to children in tribal areas until they complete their secondary education. Apart from these, the Ministry has also started several Eklavya Model Residential Schools on the lines of KGBVs and Navodaya Vidyalayas.

Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS)

The government of India started EMRS in the year 1997-98 to impart quality education to ST children in remote areas in order to enable them to avail of opportunities in high and professional education courses and get employment in various sectors. The schools focus not only on academic education but on the all-round development of the students. Each school has a capacity of 480 students, catering to students from Class VI to XII.

In order to give further impetus to EMRS, it was decided that by the year 2022, every block with more than 50% ST population and at least 20,000 tribal persons, will have an EMRS. Eklavya schools will be on par with Navodaya Vidyalaya and will have special facilities for preserving local art and culture besides providing training in sports and skill development. Across the country, as per census 2011 figures, there are 564 such sub-districts out of which there is an EMRS in 102 sub-districts.

Eklavya Model Day Boarding Schools (EMDBS)

Wherever the density of the ST population is higher in identified Sub-Districts (90% or more), it is proposed to set up Eklavya Model Day Boarding School (EMDBS) on an experimental basis for providing additional scope for ST Students seeking to avail of school education without a residential facility.

Centre of Excellence for Sports (CoE for Sports)

The Ministry also calls for providing dedicated infrastructure for setting up the Centre of Excellence for Sports with all related infrastructure (buildings, equipment etc). This Centre of Excellence will have specialized state-of-the-art facilities for one identified individual sport and one group sport in each State. These CoE for Sports will have State-of-the-Art facilities, equipment and scientific backup along with specialized training, boarding and lodging facilities, sports kit, sports equipment, competition exposure, insurance, medical expenses etc. as per the norms of the Sports Authority of India.

Vocational Training In Tribal Areas

Since Scheduled Tribes are the most marginalized section of society, in order to assist their socioeconomic development, there is an imperative need to provide more employment avenues and income-generation opportunities. Vocational Training is aimed at upgrading the skills of the tribal youths in various traditional/modern vocations depending upon their

educational qualification, present economic trends and the market potential, which would enable them to gain suitable employment or enable them to become self

employed.