How Trump Shook The World: Inside His ‘2T Plan’ — From Tariffs To Political Coup | DNA Decodes

The world today is buzzing with the name of US President Donald Trump. No matter where you go, his name comes up, as he has created such a global stir that major countries are being forced to plan carefully to deal with him. Simply put, Trump has increased tensions across the globe. To push his plans on other countries, Trump has come up with two bold strategies, which we are calling the ‘2T Plan.’

In today’s DNA, we analysed how Donald Trump’s ‘2T Plan’ is impacting global politics, from Venezuela and Brazil to Bangladesh and Pakistan.

The first “T” stands for Tariffs, which Trump has used widely around the world, including against India, by sharply raising import duties. The second “T” stands for Toppling governments (coup), a tool reportedly used against countries that refuse to accept these tariffs. Trump is said to be pushing for regime changes in countries like Venezuela, Brazil, Bangladesh, and Pakistan.

Venezuela in Crosshairs: $50 Million Bounty on Maduro

Trump’s actions have led to serious claims that he is trying to bring down governments in other countries. One major example is his announcement of a $50 million (about Rs 438 crore) reward for any information that could lead to the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. This amount is twice what was once offered for Osama Bin Laden, showing how important Maduro is to the US.

Drug Charges or Oil Interests?

US Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed the reward, saying it was connected to drug trafficking charges against Maduro. Trump’s team claims that Maduro is working with drug gangs to send fentanyl-laced cocaine into the United States. Trump had earlier offered $15 million for his arrest. This was increased to $25 million during the Biden government, and now Trump has doubled it to $50 million.

However, many believe that Trump’s real interest is money. As a businessman, he is said to want control over Venezuela’s oil. But since Venezuela is closely connected to Russia’s military, a direct war is hard. That’s why changing the government from within seems to be Trump’s choice.

Lula vs Trump

In Brazil, Trump has shown strong support for former President Jair Bolsonaro, who is currently under house arrest by Brazil’s top court over a case related to the 2022 elections. The matter became more serious after Trump put a 50% tariff on goods coming from Brazil, seen as a way to increase pressure. Bolsonaro, who supports Trump, is facing charges similar to those linked to the US Capitol riot. But while Trump is still free, Bolsonaro has been detained.

Brazil’s current President, Lula da Silva, is gaining more public support. He is a left-leaning leader who stands against Trump’s ideas and supports using other currencies besides the US dollar in global trade.

Trump’s Influence In South Asia

In South Asia, countries like Bangladesh and Pakistan also seem to be under Trump’s influence. Reports say that US officials are sending instructions to the Bangladesh government via WhatsApp, especially about trade and tariffs. They also threatened to put a 37% import tax if the advice wasn’t followed. Bangladesh quickly agreed to avoid the extra taxes.

In Pakistan, Trump is said to be working through Army Chief General Asim Munir, who is said to have direct contact with the White House. Gen. Munir is currently in the US for official meetings, which shows how close the relationship is.