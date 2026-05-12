How under Palaniswami, AIADMK is writing the story of its own collapse | Analysis

There was nothing celebratory about Edappadi Palaniswami's 72nd birthday on Tuesday. While most people mark the occasion with well-wishers and kind words, thirty of his own colleagues in the AIADMK legislature party chose the day to formally break away, refusing to propose his name as leader and throwing their support behind Vijay's TVK government instead. The rebellion, led by SP Velumani and CV Shanmugam, left Palaniswami with the backing of just 17 legislators against the 30 who walked away. The Speaker has since allotted Palaniswami and Velumani separate seats in the front row of the assembly, a physical arrangement that says everything about where things now stand.

The split did not arrive without warning. The 2026 assembly election was the fourth consecutive major defeat for the AIADMK since 2019, and for a party that spent more years in power than the DMK since its formation in 1972, the accumulated weight of those failures had become impossible to carry any further.

The immediate trigger, however, was Palaniswami's apparent willingness to prop up a DMK-led arrangement as a means of keeping Vijay out of the chief minister's chair. To Shanmugam, Velumani and the rebel camp, this was a betrayal of everything the party had stood for. The hypocrisy argument carried particular sting. During the election campaign, Palaniswami had savaged O Panneerselvam for joining the DMK, accusing him of acting as the party's B-team and conspiring against the AIADMK. "He joined the evil force of the DMK, and he should be ashamed of it," Palaniswami had said in Kanchipuram. Last week's developments suggested that EPS was prepared to do precisely what he had condemned OPS for doing.

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The Rebel Game Plan

The splinter group is not simply registering a protest. It is manoeuvring for a position of relevance in the new political order, and doing so with some tactical cleverness. Shanmugam offered a careful formulation when declaring support for the new government, "The people's mandate is not for TVK, it is for Chief Minister Vijay." The implication, left deliberately unstated, was that since the TVK did not win an outright majority, the government of Tamil Nadu should reflect that reality, with rebel AIADMK legislators forming part of the governing arrangement under Vijay's leadership.

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Whether Vijay will accept this offer is far from certain. Taking in the rebel MLAs would provide his government with a more comfortable cushion, but it would come at a cost. Velumani is currently under investigation in a Rs 98 crore corruption case relating to his tenure as Municipal Administration minister in Palaniswami's government. Another rebel leader, former Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, is being probed in the gutkha scam, in which bribes of approximately Rs 39 crore were allegedly paid, according to the CBI. For a party that ran on an anti-corruption platform, bringing these figures inside the tent would be difficult to explain to the public.

Born From A Split

The AIADMK itself came into existence through a rupture. In 1972, actor-politician MG Ramachandran, then treasurer of the DMK, was expelled from the party after questioning its accounts and alleging corruption. The falling out between MGR and DMK leader M Karunanidhi was as personal as it was political. MGR responded by forming the Anna DMK, later renamed the AIADMK, and leveraged his enormous fan following to sweep the 1977 elections. A party that was born from one split would go on to produce several more.

The First Succession Battle

MGR's death in December 1987 triggered the first major internal crisis. Two claimants emerged, his widow Janaki Ramachandran and his political protégée, actor Jayalalithaa. Janaki was appointed Chief Minister but lasted just 23 days before the assembly was dissolved and President's Rule was imposed on 30 January 1988. Jayalalithaa, meanwhile, claimed MGR's political legacy and fought to establish herself as the party's dominant force.

The Election Commission froze the party's two-leaf symbol as the dispute dragged on. In the 1989 assembly elections, both factions performed poorly, and the DMK returned to power. Janaki subsequently retired from politics, and in February 1989, the two factions merged under Jayalalithaa, who recovered the symbol and went on to lead the party for nearly three decades.

The Three-Way War After Jayalalithaa

Jayalalithaa's death in December 2016 set off the most complicated succession struggle the party had ever seen, involving three competing centres of power and stretching across nearly a year of political chaos.

O Panneerselvam was appointed Chief Minister on 6 December 2016. On 29 December, the AIADMK general council appointed VK Sasikala, Jayalalithaa's closest aide, as temporary general secretary. By 5 February 2017, Sasikala had been elected the legislature party leader and appeared set to become Chief Minister. The Tamil Nadu Governor accepted Panneerselvam's resignation the following day. Two days later, Panneerselvam claimed he had been compelled to resign under pressure, Sasikala called him a traitor and expelled him from the post of party treasurer.

Then Sasikala's plans collapsed entirely. She was convicted and sentenced to jail in a disproportionate assets case. Before surrendering, she convened a meeting of party MLAs who named Palaniswami as their leader, making him Chief Minister. She also appointed her nephew, TT V Dhinakaran, as deputy general secretary, a move that kept the family's hand in party affairs even from behind bars.

Panneerselvam revolted against the Palaniswami-Sasikala faction. The Election Commission again froze the two-leaves symbol, assigning the name AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) to the Panneerselvam camp and AIADMK (Amma) to the ruling faction. By August 2017, however, the two factions had merged again, with Panneerselvam becoming Deputy Chief Minister and Palaniswami retaining the chief ministership. Both Sasikala and Dhinakaran were subsequently expelled from the party.

Palaniswami's Consolidation And Its Undoing

Following the AIADMK's defeat in the 2021 assembly elections, Palaniswami moved to tighten his grip on the party. He abolished the dual leadership structure, had himself elected as general secretary and expelled Panneerselvam for what he described as anti-party activities. In February 2026, months before the assembly elections, Panneerselvam resigned as an MLA and joined the DMK, the very outcome Palaniswami had spent years trying to prevent.

The NDA Question

A further complication surrounds the AIADMK's relationship with the BJP. Shanmugam has said the party has now exited the National Democratic Alliance. The EPS camp has yet to respond to that claim. Several rebel leaders were closely aligned with the BJP leadership during the election campaign, and given Vijay's explicit declaration that the BJP is his ideological adversary, the prospect of accommodating former NDA partners sits uneasily with TVK's stated position.

There is also a legal dimension that the TVK leadership must weigh carefully. If the rebel group fails to reach 32 members, the threshold required to constitute a recognised split under the anti-defection law, its legislators could face disqualification. Would TVK then be expected to support them in by-elections? The answer to that question would define the nature of any understanding between the two sides.

What It Means For AIADMK

The broader picture for the AIADMK is bleak. Its core vote bank among women has effectively been absorbed by Vijay's TVK. Palaniswami has proven unable to position himself as a credible alternative to MK Stalin. With both TVK and the DMK now led by figures in their late 40s and early 50s, the 72-year-old Palaniswami increasingly looks like a relic of a political era that Tamil Nadu has moved past.

The last major split in the AIADMK came after MGR's death between 1987 and 1989. The battle over the party's famous two-leaves symbol is expected to return to the courts, dragging the organisation through another prolonged public dispute that will do nothing to restore its standing with voters.

Vijay's Wider Win

What makes Vijay's position particularly strong is that a single electoral victory has produced multiple dividends simultaneously. The AIADMK is fractured. The DMK, having been caught attempting to facilitate a Palaniswami-led government purely to block TVK, has been exposed as a party willing to abandon its own principles for tactical gain. Throughout the campaign, Vijay had framed the contest as a two-way fight between TVK and the DMK, ignoring the AIADMK almost entirely. That framing has turned out to be a self-fulfilling prophecy. The party of the two leaves is now facing the most serious existential question in its history, and there is nobody left to answer it.

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