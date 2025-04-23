How Will India Respond To Pakistan After Pahalgam Terror Attack? Modi-Doval Hold Key To...

Pahalgam Terrorist Attack: Following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, one thing is now certain—India will retaliate, and this time, the response is expected to be far more extensive and destructive than the actions taken in 2016 or 2019. According to a detailed analysis by Zee News Managing Editor Rahul Sinha, the Indian government is working in mission mode on three fronts: strategic planning, diplomatic outreach, and military action.

Before delving into the specifics, the country heard a powerful statement from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, which is being viewed as a formal announcement of India's intent to retaliate. Importantly, this was not a political or election-related statement but a serious message directed at Pakistan’s leadership, its army chief General Asim Munir, and terrorist organizations operating from its soil.

In today's DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor, Zee News, analysed the developments related to the Pahalgam terror attack and possible retaliation from India:

The Indian government will take every necessary and appropriate step.

The retaliation will not only target the attackers but also those involved in the planning and conspiracy.

India cannot be intimidated by terror attacks.

The response will be strong and decisive.

This makes it clear that a countdown to action has begun. Both the terrorists and the Pakistani military, believed to be involved in the planning, are likely targets of India’s upcoming strike.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was scheduled to return from Saudi Arabia late at night, instead cut short his visit and returned to Delhi around 7 AM after learning of the attack. He canceled a scheduled dinner with the Saudi leadership and held an immediate meeting at the airport with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, who briefed him on the entire situation.

Sources confirm that any military response will be carried out either by the Indian Army or the BSF. In light of this, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh convened a two-and-a-half-hour meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and the chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force. During this meeting, the Defence Minister was briefed on the current situation and the following key threats:

42 terrorist launchpads are currently active in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

30 to 35 launchpads are operating near Kashmir and other regions.

Between 100 and 125 Pakistani terrorists are prepared to infiltrate via the Line of Control or the International Border.

70 to 75 terrorists are believed to already be in the Kashmir Valley.

Approximately 115 Pakistani terrorists are currently active in Kashmir and surrounding areas.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval’s role is seen as crucial. His presence in the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting highlights his central involvement in shaping India's response. Sources suggest that Doval is preparing a distinct and possibly unprecedented action plan for retaliation.

With extensive experience in Pakistan and deep knowledge of the Kashmir region, Doval is credited with overseeing two of the most successful strikes across the border. His mastery in strategic planning and intelligence coordination is likely to play a pivotal role in whatever course of action India takes next.

As the situation develops, all signs point to a meticulously crafted, high-impact response—one that will once again showcase India’s resolve against terrorism and those who harbor it.