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How Yogi’s inclusive vision ended seven decades of neglect for vantangiya, musahar, and displaced families | Opinion

According to the 2011 Census, Uttar Pradesh was home to 257,135 Musahar citizens, representing 0.62% of the state’s Scheduled Caste population, concentrated in eastern districts, among them Jaunpur (37,229), Kushinagar (34,843), Ghazipur (22,123), Chandauli (21,222) and Bhadohi (Sant Ravidas Nagar, 15,264). 

Published: Oct 13, 2026, 10:01 PM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 10:01 PM IST
How Yogi’s inclusive vision ended seven decades of neglect for vantangiya, musahar, and displaced families | Opinion
Image Credit: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (IANS)

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