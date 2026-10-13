/How Yogi’s inclusive vision ended seven decades of neglect for vantangiya, musahar, and displaced families | Opinion

In Uttar Pradesh, political rhetoric about the poor had been abundant for decades, but public life has witnessed this truth in action only since 2017. For nearly seven decades, social justice functioned as a convenient slogan during election season, frequently turning into a mechanism for building family dynasties and dividing voters into competing caste blocs. In this fractured system, an actual well-ordered society remained out of reach, and the communities at the very bottom stayed exactly where they were. Part of the reason was a lack of political intent, but a significant part was simpler: the state chose not to see them. Without visibility, justice is impossible. As philosopher Hannah Arendt observed, citizenship is the “right to have rights,” a principle that directly underpins social justice. No family can claim a home, a legal land title, or food security until government records admit they exist. For seventy long years, the state denied even this basic recognition to several marginalized communities in Uttar Pradesh.