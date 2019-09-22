'Howdy, Modi': US President Donald Trump likely to address Indian diaspora for 30 minutes

US President Donald Trump is likely to deliver a 30-minute major speech to around 50,000 Indian-American diaspora at the Howdy, Modi event in United States' Houston on Sunday.

According to reports, President Trump will attend the mega event to be held at NRF stadium for two hours and will sit through PM Modi's address to the attending audience.

The countdown has begun before the 'Howdy, Modi!' event, where PM Narendra Modi will also share the stage with Donald Trump. However, it is not yet clear yet who will address the event first - PM Modi or Donald Trump.

Donald Trump was, earlier, expected to make a brief appearance at the mega event, according to some reports. later, in a statement, the White House said that Trump will be spending 100 minutes at the event.

"Howdy, Modi!" will be a "great opportunity to emphasize the strong ties between the people of the United States and India, to reaffirm the strategic partnership between the world's oldest and largest democracies, and to discuss ways to deepen their energy and trade relationship," the White House said in a statement on Saturday.

The three-hour-long event is being organised at one of the largest football stadium, the NRG stadium. The summit, with the theme of "Shared Dreams, Bright Futures" will highlight the contributions of Indian-Americans in enriching the American life in the last 70 years as well as the key role they have played in strengthening relations between the two nations.

Trump met PM Modi earlier on the sidelines of the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, where the two leaders discussed Kashmir among other issues.

On Saturday, PM Modi began his seven-day visit to the US, his first since winning a second term. As he landed in Houston, the energy capital of the world, PM Modi tweeted, "Howdy Houston! It's a bright afternoon here in Houston. Looking forward to a wide range of programmes in this dynamic and energetic city today and tomorrow."

A roundtable with energy sector CEOs was his first engagement after his arrival in the country on Saturday.