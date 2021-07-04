HP TET 2021: Registration process ends, HPBOSE to release admit cards by THIS date

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) is likely to release the HP TET 2021 Admit Card soon. The candidates must note that HPBOSE has not specified any exact date of release of the HP TET admit card 2021, as per official notification on the website hpbose.org, the admit cards are likely to release four days before the exam.

Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) is going to conduct the HP TET 2021 exam from July 9 to 12. The registration for the HP TET 2021 registrations is over and the offline exam is scheduled to be conducted on four consecutive days.

With the offline exam scheduled to commence from July 9, 2021, the HP TET admit card for this year’s exam will therefore be released online on July 5, 2021.

Soon after the formal release of the HP TET 2021 Admit card, the same will be available on the official website of the board and candidates can download the hall tickets by logging in with the application number and date of birth.

Earlier, the Himachal Board of School Education (HPBoSE) had extended the last date to register for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)– June 2021 exam (with late fees) till June 21. Earlier, the deadline to submit the application form (with late fees) was June 18.

