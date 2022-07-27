HP TET Admit card 2022: Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test, HP TET 2022 admit card for July 31 exams is expected to be released today, July 27, 2022. Once released candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website hpbose.org. The second examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 31, 2022 across 71 exam centres. The admit cards will be released on July 27, 2022 for TGT (Non-medical) TET and Language teacher TET.

The first examination of JBT and Shastri TET was held on July 24, 2022. However, HPBOSE has not released any official date for the release of admit card but according to the reports admit card will release today.

HP TET Admit Card 2022: Here is how to download the admit card

- Go to the official website-- hpbose.org

- On the appeared homepage, click on the TET (JUN-2022) link

- A new webpage would open

- Key in your application number and date of birth

- HP TET Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen

- Check the details on the admit card and download it

- Take a print out for future references

The other two exams are scheduled to be held on August 7, and 13, 2022 in two sessions. Admit cards for the same will be released 4 days before exam dates. HP TET exam for TGT Non-Medical TET and Language Teacher TET will be held on July 31 in two shifts. TGT Non-Medical exam will be held from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm and Language Teacher TET exam will be held from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm. HP TET exams will conclude on August 13.

Candidates appearing for the HP TET exam 2022 will be required to carry their admit card along with a valid ID proof to the examination centre. Candidates can check details like Name, roll number, exam time, exam guidelines and other important instructions on the admit card.