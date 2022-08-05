HP TET 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) issued the HP TET admit card 2022 for TGT Arts, Medical, Punjabi & Urdu in online mode on the official website. The HP TET 2022 admit card is available for download from hpbose.org for candidates who will be taking the test. The application number and date of birth are the login details needed to get the HPTET admission card 2022.

Important details on the HP TET 2022 admit card include the candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, category, gender, exam rules, exam date, time, and location, as well as the candidate's photo and signature. ALSO READ: TS EAMCET 2022 Agriculture Medical Answer Key Objection window to close TODAY

HP TET Admit Card 2022: Important Dates

Events Dates HP TET exam date 2022 TGT Arts and Medical- August 7, 2022 TGT Punjabi and Urdu - August 13, 2022 Release of HP TET 2022 admit card for TGT Arts, Medical, Punjabi & Urdu August 3, 2022

HP TET Admit Card 2022: Here’s how to download

Step 1: Open the official website - hpbose.org.

Step 2: Then search and click on the “TET(JUN-2022)” button on the web page.

Step 3: A new window will open and enter the application number and date of birth (dd-mm-yy).

Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button to view the HP TET 2022 admit card on the screen.

Step 5: Check the details on the admit card and download it as a pdf file.

On August 7 and 8, the HP TET 2022 exam for TGT Arts, Medical, Punjabi, and Urdu is scheduled to take place. The HP TET 2022 admit card is a crucial document to bring to the test and will be utilised for authentication. Candidates will not be permitted to appear in the exam if they do not have a valid HP TET admit card 2022.











