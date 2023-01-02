topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
HPBOSE RESULT 2023

HPBOSE 10th 12th 2022-23: Himachal Board term 1 result DECLARED on hpbose.org- Direct link to check scorecard here

HPBOSE has declared the HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 Term 1 and HPBOSE 12th Result 2022, scroll down for the direct link to check scorecard.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 08:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

HPBOSE 10th 12th 2022-23: Himachal Board term 1 result DECLARED on hpbose.org- Direct link to check scorecard here

HPBOSE 2022-23 Result: Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, HPBOSE has declared the HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 Term 1 and HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 Term 2 today, January 12, 2022 on the official website, hpbose.org. The candidates can download the Term 1 results now. Those students who appeared for the HP Board Class 12th Term 1 exam and 10th Term 1 Exam will be able to check and download the result from HPBOSE website. Himachal Pradesh Board Class 12 Term 1 Examination was held from September 15, 2022 to October 6, 2022 and Class 10 Term 1 Examination was held from September 15, 2022 to October 1, 2022.

Direct link to check scorecard here

HP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website -- hpbose.org

Click on the designated result link

Enter roll number, school code

Submit and download the HPBOSE result and take a printout for future reference

The Himachal Pradesh board result 2023 has been declared for around one lakh students. The HPBOSE board conducted the Class 10 exams term 1 from September 15 to October 1, 2022, while the HPBOSE Class 12 term 1 exams were held between September 15 and October 6, 2022.

Live Tv

HPBOSE Result 2023Himachal Pradesh Result 2023HP Board 2023HP Board term resultHimachal Pradesh Result Live UpdatesHP Board class 12HP Board Class 10th Result 2016

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Legendary football player Pele passed away
DNA Video
DNA: How did Rishabh escape from 'Burning Car'?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Now you will get the 'right' to vote from anywhere
DNA Video
DNA: When Nano Technology started in 1959
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Promotional scam' of coaching centers in Kota
DNA Video
DNA: Fight on Bangkok-Kolkata Flight!
DNA Video
DNA: Afghanistan has become hell for women
DNA Video
DNA: Wake-Up Alarm for Students in Haryana!
DNA Video
DNA: When the national song Vande Mataram was sung for the first time in 1896