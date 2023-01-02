HPBOSE 10th 12th 2022-23: Himachal Board term 1 result DECLARED on hpbose.org- Direct link to check scorecard here

HPBOSE 2022-23 Result: Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, HPBOSE has declared the HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 Term 1 and HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 Term 2 today, January 12, 2022 on the official website, hpbose.org. The candidates can download the Term 1 results now. Those students who appeared for the HP Board Class 12th Term 1 exam and 10th Term 1 Exam will be able to check and download the result from HPBOSE website. Himachal Pradesh Board Class 12 Term 1 Examination was held from September 15, 2022 to October 6, 2022 and Class 10 Term 1 Examination was held from September 15, 2022 to October 1, 2022.

HP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website -- hpbose.org

Click on the designated result link

Enter roll number, school code

Submit and download the HPBOSE result and take a printout for future reference

The Himachal Pradesh board result 2023 has been declared for around one lakh students. The HPBOSE board conducted the Class 10 exams term 1 from September 15 to October 1, 2022, while the HPBOSE Class 12 term 1 exams were held between September 15 and October 6, 2022.