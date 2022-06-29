NewsIndia
HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: Himachal Pradesh Board class 10th result DECLARED at hpbose.org- direct LINK for marks memo here

HPBOSE declared the result of Class 10 board exams or Matric final examination today, June 29 at 11 AM, students can check their result at hpbose.org. 

HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) declared results of Class 10 or Matric final examination today, June 29 at 11:15 AM. The press conference took place at 11 AM to announce HP board class 10th result on June 29. Himachal Pradesh Class 10th results is available on the board website, hpbose.org. HPBOSE conducted Class 10 and Class 12 board exams for the 2022 batch in two terms. Results of the first term exam was declared on February 10.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: Direct link for marks memo here

HPBOSE Class 10 Results: Here’s how to check the scorecards

- Visit the official website hpbose.org

- On the homepage, go to the 'Student's Corner' and select ‘Result’ tab

- Click on the link to check HP Board Class 10th Result 2022

- New page will appear on the screen

- Submit your credentials and login

- The HPBOSE 10th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

- Download the HP Board Class 10th Result 2022 and take its printout for further use.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: Important details mentioned in marksheet

- Roll Number

- Name

- Parents name

- Subjects names

- Marks scored in Theory and Practical Exams

- Subject wise marks

- Total Marks

- Division

- Status

The HPBOSE released the Class 12th Result 2022 on 18 June. In the Arts stream, girls outperformed boys. Girls took all ten of the top positions in the Arts stream. The HPBOSE Class 10 term 1 exam results were released in February on the organization's official website, hpbose.org. 

This year, 1.16 lakh students took the Class 10 exam 2022, which was completed on April 13. The minimum passing grade is 30%. The HP board announced that 99.7 percent of students passed the exam in 2021.

 

