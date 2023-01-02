HPBOSE Result 2022-23: Himachal Board class 12 result DECLARED at hpbose.org- Direct link to check scorecard here

HPBOSE 2022-23 Result: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the HPBOSE class 12th term 1 result. Candidates who appeared for the HPBOSE class 12th term 1 examination can check the result on the official website at hpbose.org. This year a total of 91262 candidates registered for the examination of which a total of 90896 candidates appeared for the examination. A total of 366 candidates appeared for the examination. The marks of the Practical, Internal Assessment, and theory of Term 1 will be considered for the practical, internal assessment, and theory of Term II.

HP Board 12th Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website -- hpbose.org

Click on the designated result link

Enter roll number, school code

Submit and download the HPBOSE result and take a printout for future reference

Himachal Pradesh Board Class 12 Term 1 Examination was held from September 15, 2022 to October 6, 2022. Candidates can download the result that are have been released today, January 12, 2023. The students who appeared and have passed the exam will be declared as passed. This is Term 1 Result declared while the Term 2 will be released later on