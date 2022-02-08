HPBOSE Term 1 2022: Class 12 result declared at hpbosoe.org, get direct link here

New Delhi: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) declared the Class 12 Term 1 2022 exam results. Students can check their results on the official website of HPBOSE: hpbosoe.org. Like CBSE, HPBOSE also decided to conduct board examinations in two terms for classes 10 and 12.

HPBOSE Term 1 2022 Result: Here's how to check your scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website of HPBOSE: hpbosoe.org

Step 2: On the home page click on 'HPBOSE 10th, 12th Results 2021 for Semester 1 Exams'

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other credentials; Scorecard will be displayed on your screen

Step 4: Download the scorecard and take a printout.

HPBOSE Class 10th results are expected to be declared on February 9, 2022.

