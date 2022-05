HPSSB Recruitment 2022: Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSB) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of Veterinary Pharmacist, Laboratory Assistant, Clerk, Electrician, Fitter, Drawing Master, Steno Typist, Junior Engineer, Medical Laboratory Technician, Junior Office Assistant, Lineman, Sub-Station Attendant (SSA) and others.

The commission is looking to fill over 1,500 vacancies through this recruitment drive. The interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts online at hpsssb.hp.gov.in on or before 30 June 2022.

HPSSB Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application: 31 May 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 30 June 2022

HPSSB Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Veterinary Pharmacist - 188 Posts

Laboratory Assistant (Physics & Ballistics) - 1 Post

Laboratory Assistant (Chemistry & Toxicology)- 1 Post

Laboratory Assistant (Biology & Serology)- 1 Post

Clerk (on contract basis) - 82 Posts

Medical Laboratory Technician GrII - 24 Posts

Law Officer Grade-II - 3 Posts

Junior Office Assistant (Information Technology) - 198 Posts

Assistant Computer Programmer - 1 Post

Dispenser (on contract basis) - 6 Posts

Hostel Supdt.-cum-PTI - 1 Post

Inspector Legal Metrology - 3 Posts

Junior Engineer (Civil) - 11 Posts

Lineman (on contract basis) - 186 Posts

Sub-Station Attendant (SSA) - 163 Posts

Electrician (Electrical) - 112 Posts

Electrician Power House Electrical (PHE) - 22 Posts

Fitter (Hyd. Mech.) - 25 Posts

Market Supervisor - 12 Posts

Fisheries Officer - 2 Posts

Motor Vehicle Inspector - 4 Posts

Drawing Master - 314 Posts

Franking Machine Attendant - 1 Post

Copy Holder (on contract basis) - 2 Posts

Developer (on contract basis) - 1 Post

Mechanic (Printing) - 1 Post

Press Duftry (on contract basis) - 3 Posts

Sanitary Supervisor - 3 Posts

Assistant Chemist (on contract basis) - 1 Post

Perfusionist (on regular basis) - 4 Posts

Steno Typist (on contract basis) - 47 Posts

Statistical Assistant - 2 Posts

Workshop Instructor (Welding) - 2 Posts

Workshop Instructor (Pattern Making) - 2 Posts

Workshop Instructor (Machinist) - 4 Posts

Psychologist-cum-Rehabilitation Officer - 1 Post

Steno Typist (on contract basis) - 1 Post

Junior Office Assistant (Accounts) - 23 Posts

Workshop Instructor (Architecture) - 1 Post

Workshop Instructor (Electrical) - 3 Posts

Law Officer (on contract basis) - 1 Post

Junior Office Assistant (IT) - 1 Post

Junior Scale Stenographer - 1 Post

Secretary in the Kinnaur Distt. Cooperative Marketing & Consumer Federation Ltd. Tapri - 1 Post

Computer Operator - 12 Posts

Junior Engineer (Archaeology) - 3 Posts

Draughtsman (on contract basis) - 1 Post

Preservation Assistant - 3 Posts

Cultural Organizer - 1 Post

HPSSB Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

The candidates can check the education qualification, age limit and other eligibility criteria here- Official Notification

HPSSB Recruitment 2022: Apply Online

HPSSB Recruitment 2022: Application Fee