HPTET Admit Card 2022 RELEASED at hpbose.org- Direct link to download here

HPTET Admit Card 2022: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has released HPBOSE HPTET Admit Card 2022. The admission card for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test is available for download at hpbose.org, the official website of HPBOSE. The Board will administer the HPTET test on December 10, 11, and 12, 2022. Shastri TET, TGT (Arts, Medical, Non-Medical), and Language Teacher TET exams will be given. Exams will be given on other days in two shifts, first from 10 am to 12.30 pm and second from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

HPBOSE HPTET Admit Card 2022: Here’s how to download

Visit the official site of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.

Click on HPBOSE HPTET Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

On December 10, the exam will be given in a single shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.