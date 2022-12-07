topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
HPTET ADMIT CARD 2022

HPTET Admit Card 2022 RELEASED at hpbose.org- Direct link to download here

HPTET Admit Card 2022: On December 10, exam will be conducted in single shift- from 2 pm to 4.30 pm, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 04:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

HPTET Admit Card 2022 RELEASED at hpbose.org- Direct link to download here

HPTET Admit Card 2022: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has released HPBOSE HPTET Admit Card 2022. The admission card for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test is available for download at hpbose.org, the official website of HPBOSE. The Board will administer the HPTET test on December 10, 11, and 12, 2022. Shastri TET, TGT (Arts, Medical, Non-Medical), and Language Teacher TET exams will be given. Exams will be given on other days in two shifts, first from 10 am to 12.30 pm and second from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. 

HPBOSE HPTET Admit Card 2022: Here’s how to download

  • Visit the official site of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.
  • Click on HPBOSE HPTET Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

HPTET Admit Card 2022; direct link here

On December 10, the exam will be given in a single shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

Live Tv

HPTET Admit Card 2022hp tet 2022hptet admit cardtet admit card 2022admit card tethpbose tethp tet admit card downloadHPboseadmit card hpbosehpbose admit cardHP TET Exam

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for the death of four children in Ambikapur?
DNA Video
DNA: Very special and unique pictures of the moon
DNA Video
DNA : In 2023, only India will be able to save the world from recession
DNA Video
DNA : 'Attack' on Farooq Abdullah's 'anti-army thinking'
DNA Video
DNA: Most accurate analysis of Exit Polls
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When STD service of telephone started in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: Iran rulers 'surrender' in front of hijab revolution
DNA Video
DNA: Deadly Connection between Corona and Heart Attack!
DNA Video
DNA: Iran rulers 'surrender' in front of hijab revolution
DNA Video
DNA: Online 'Investigation' of 'Cyber ​​Terrorist Attack'