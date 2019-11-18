close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
HRD Ministry

HRD ministry forms committee to decide on JNU stalemate

The committee, headed by former UGC Chairman Professor V.S. Chauhan, will also include AICTE Chairman Professor Anil Sahasrabudhe and UGC Secretary Professor Rajnish Jain.  

HRD ministry forms committee to decide on JNU stalemate

New Delhi: Union Human Resource Development Ministry on Monday (November 18) formed a high-powered panel to recommend measures for restoration of the normal functioning of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

The committee, headed by former UGC Chairman Professor V.S. Chauhan, will also include AICTE Chairman Professor Anil Sahasrabudhe and UGC Secretary Professor Rajnish Jain.

As per the order, the panel will hold talks with the JNU students as well as administration to bring out a measure to end the ongoing issues through a mutual understanding.

Live TV

The ministry order was quoted by IANS as saying "The above-said committee is requested to initiate dialogue with the students and the university administration immediately and submit recommendations on the action to be taken."

JNU students are protesting against the university administration from October 29, by boycotting classes and examinations. Today, they marched towards Parliament on its first day of the winter session.

The tussle between JNU students and Delhi police continues leading to blockage of roads and metro stations in the national capital.

 

Tags:
HRD MinistryJawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)JNU protest
Next
Story

Sharad Pawar meets Sonia Gandhi to hold talks over Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena goverment in Maharashtra

Must Watch

PT26M38S

PM Modi's address in the 250th session of the Rajya Sabha