HSCAP Allotment List 2020: DHSE Kerala plus one admission list released at at hscap.kerala.gov.in

Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has released HSCAP Allotment List 2020 on its official website. Candidates can check the first allotment list at hscap.kerala.gov.in.

The students who applied for the seat can now check their selection status on the Kerala Plus One Allotment List by logging onto the exam portal and entering the required details. The Kerala Plus One allotment list was scheduled to release on September 14, 2020, but it was released a day before on September 13, 2020.

The trial allotment list was released on September 5, 2020. The main allotment list, as per the revised schedule would release on October 6, 2020.

Here's the step to check HSCAP Allotment List 2020:

- Visit the official site of HSCAP at hscap.kerala.gov.in.

- Click on the candidate login link of the First Allotment List.

- A new page would open where candidates will have to enter the user name, password, and select district.

- Click on login and your allotment list would be displayed on the screen.

- Check the allotment list and download the page.

- Candidates are advised to keep a hard copy of the same

The allotment list includes the names of the candidates who have been selected for Class 11 admissions in the state. A total of 476046 candidates applied for the admission round and a total of 280212 seats will be filled through the allotment list as per first allotment statistics. Out of the total 280212 seats, 222522 seats have been allotted till now. A total of 57878 seats are vacant to be filled.

Meanwhile, the admission round would begin from today and would continue till September 19, 2020.