HTET RESULT 2022

HTET 2022: BSEH Haryana TET result DECLARED at bseh.org.in- Direct link to check scorecard

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has declared the HTET result 2022, scroll down for the direct link to check scorecard.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 06:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau

HTET 2022: BSEH Haryana TET result DECLARED at bseh.org.in- Direct link to check scorecard

HTET Result 2022: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has declared the HTET result 2022 today, December 19, 2022 on its official website - bseh.org.in. Candidates can check the HTET 2022 result in online mode. The result of HTET 2022 has been announced for papers 1, 2 and 3. Candidates can check the HTET exam result 2022 by entering their registration number, password and captcha code.

Direct link to check scorecard

HTET Result 2022: Steps to check scorecard

Go to the official website--bseh.org.in
On the appeared homepage, click on the HTET result link
A new login page would open
Key in the asked credentials
Check and download the result from the HTET login
Take a printout for future reference

Haryana TET 2022 exam was held on December 3 and 4, 2022. The exam was held for three levels, Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3. Level 1 is for Primary Teachers (Standard I - V), Level 2 for Trained Graduate Teachers (Standard VI-VIII), and Level 3 for Post Graduate Teachers (Standard IX-XII). The result is released for all the levels, check the steps mentioned below to download your result from the official website.

