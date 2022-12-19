HTET 2022: BSEH Haryana TET result DECLARED at bseh.org.in- Direct link to check scorecard

HTET Result 2022: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has declared the HTET result 2022 today, December 19, 2022 on its official website - bseh.org.in. Candidates can check the HTET 2022 result in online mode. The result of HTET 2022 has been announced for papers 1, 2 and 3. Candidates can check the HTET exam result 2022 by entering their registration number, password and captcha code.

HTET Result 2022: Steps to check scorecard

Go to the official website--bseh.org.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the HTET result link

A new login page would open

Key in the asked credentials

Check and download the result from the HTET login

Take a printout for future reference

Haryana TET 2022 exam was held on December 3 and 4, 2022. The exam was held for three levels, Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3. Level 1 is for Primary Teachers (Standard I - V), Level 2 for Trained Graduate Teachers (Standard VI-VIII), and Level 3 for Post Graduate Teachers (Standard IX-XII). The result is released for all the levels, check the steps mentioned below to download your result from the official website.