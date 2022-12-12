HTET Result 2022 Date: Haryana TET result to be RELEASED on Dec 21 at bseh.org.in- Steps to download here

HTET Result 2022: Board of School Education Haryana, BSEH recently released HTET 2022 provisional answer key and candidates were given time till December 7 to raise objections.The final answer key and results will be created after taking into account the applicants' concerns. The releasing date of the result has not yet been confirmed. However, based on previous projections, the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test results could be released any day before December 21. The HTET 2022 marking scheme specifies that candidates will receive one mark for each correct answer, with no option for negative marking. There were three levels to the HTET exam: Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3. Level 1 is for primary teachers (Standards I-V), Level 2 is for trained graduate teachers (Standards VI-VIII), and Level 3 is for postgraduate teachers (Standard IX-XII).

Haryana TET exam 2022: Here’s how to download answer key and result

Go to the official website-bseh.org.in.

On homepage, click on the HTET 2022 final answer key download link

On redirected page, access the HTET 2022 Level wise answer key

Download and take its printout for future reference

The Haryana TET test was held in about 1,046 exam centres across the state. The Haryana TET Exam was originally slated to take place in November, however it was postponed due to Panchayati elections.