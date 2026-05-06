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NewsIndiaWho was Chandranath Rath? Suvendu Adhikari's trusted aide brutally executed in Bengal post-poll bloodshed
CHANDRANATH RATH

Who was Chandranath Rath? Suvendu Adhikari's trusted aide brutally executed in Bengal post-poll bloodshed

West Bengal is on high alert following the brutal murder of Chandranath Rath, personal aide to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. Rath was targeted with three rounds of gunfire in a high-profile attack that has sparked a political firestorm amid 2026 post-poll unrest.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: May 06, 2026, 11:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Who was Chandranath Rath? Suvendu Adhikari's trusted aide brutally executed in Bengal post-poll bloodshedSuvendu Adhikari's trusted aide Chandranath Rath brutally executed. (PHOTO: Social media/X)

Amidst a wave of unrest following the 2026 Assembly election results, West Bengal has been rocked by the high-profile murder of Chandranath Rath, a personal aide to senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. The fatal attack has intensified concerns over escalating post-poll violence across the state.

 

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