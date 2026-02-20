Impose 50% duty on US apples to save Jammu and Kashmir horticulture: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday warned that the proposed Indo-US trade deal would have serious repercussions for the horticulture sector of Jammu and Kashmir and the wider Indian agricultural economy.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, PDP Chief Mufti said the horticulture sector is the backbone of Jammu and Kashmir’s economy and sustains lakhs of families. “If this trade deal goes through in its present form, it will economically weaken us and unemployment will rise,” she said.

Mufti claimed that the influx of imported apples has already created distress in local markets. She referred to apples from Iran entering the domestic market and alleged that local produce has struggled to compete due to price differences.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

PDP Chief Mufti said American farmers receive substantial subsidies from their government, placing Kashmiri orchardists at a disadvantage. “Our apples cannot compete with heavily subsidized American apples. This trade deal will have serious consequences,” she asserted.

The PDP chief appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the proposed agreement, describing it as detrimental to the interests of farmers and those associated with the horticulture sector. She demanded that at least a 50 percent import duty be imposed on apples coming from outside the country to protect domestic growers.

PDP Chief Mufti said people associated with horticulture are anxious about their future and urged the Centre to safeguard the livelihoods of farmers before finalizing any trade commitments.

India-US interim trade deal

Meanwhile, the United States and India have outlined a framework for an interim trade pact aimed at making bilateral trade more balanced and mutually beneficial.

As part of the proposed arrangement, India has agreed to lower or eliminate tariffs on all American industrial products and a wide range of U.S. agricultural and food items. These include dried distillers’ grains (DDGs), red sorghum used in animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruits, soybean oil, wine and spirits, among other goods.

In exchange, the United States will levy an 18 percent reciprocal tariff on Indian-origin products under Executive Order 14257 (as amended). The tariff will apply to sectors such as textiles and apparel, leather and footwear, plastics and rubber goods, organic chemicals, home décor items, artisanal products and certain machinery.

Washington has also indicated that, once the interim pact is successfully concluded, it intends to withdraw reciprocal tariffs on a broader set of Indian exports.