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  • /Huge blow to Mamata Banerjee: ECI freezes TMC name and symbol, asks both factions to pick new names

Huge blow to Mamata Banerjee: ECI freezes TMC name and symbol, asks both factions to pick new names

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday ordered the freezing of the “name” and “symbol” of the Trinamool Congress as a political party for the time being, affecting both factions of the party.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 06:13 AM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 06:13 AM IST
Huge blow to Mamata Banerjee: ECI freezes TMC name and symbol, asks both factions to pick new names
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

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