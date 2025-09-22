Huge Cobra Caught On Camera In Hotel Bathroom | Video Goes Viral

Guests at a hotel in Rajasthan got a frightening surprise when they spotted a 5-foot-long venomous cobra inside a toilet. The incident took place on the second floor of a hotel in Pushkar, Ajmer, a well-known pilgrimage town. In a chilling video, the snake can be seen hissing from the commode, prompting the hotel management to immediately call the Rajasthan Cobra Team.

In the video, a woman is heard saying, “Now we’ll think carefully before sitting here.” A man adds, “Absolutely,” while another person exclaims, “I’m not sitting here at all,” as they all wonder how the cobra managed to reach the second floor.

The video quickly went viral on social media, with many users expressing shock at seeing a snake in a hotel restroom. Some shared similar encounters they had experienced, while others joked about being extra cautious before using public toilets in the future.

One person reacted to the viral clip saying, “New fear unlocked.” Another wrote, “This is my nightmare every time I go to the washroom at night.” Someone joked, “The moment you sit on this toilet, all your sins will be washed away.” Another user shared her own story, recalling how a frog once suddenly jumped out of her toilet seat.

Snake Safely Rescued

Rescue officials said the operation was tricky since the cobra had taken a defensive position in the narrow space. After careful effort, the team managed to pull the snake out and later released it safely into a nearby forest.

Similar Incidents in the Past

Just last week, a similar case was reported in Kota city, when a venomous black cobra entered the PG hostel for resident doctors at MBS and JK Lone Hospital. The doctors were left horrified after spotting the snake slithering through a toilet and into a bathroom.

Students rushed out of their rooms in fear as the cobra slithered inside. Reports said the snake had crawled up through the toilet pipe and then entered a hostel room.

In another case earlier in 2024, a five-foot-long cobra was discovered inside a toilet bowl in Bengaluru’s JP Nagar after heavy rainfall. Rescue teams safely removed the reptile and later released it into the forest.

Infact in a case last month, a king cobra was seen at the back side gallery of the house and was being caught by a man.