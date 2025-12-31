Advertisement
Huge Crowds Attend Funeral Prayers Of Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia
BANGLADESH EX-PM KHALEDA ZIA

Huge Crowds Attend Funeral Prayers Of Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia

It is estimated that more than ten million people are participating as Bangladesh bids farewell to the country’s leader.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 31, 2025, 03:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Huge Crowds Attend Funeral Prayers Of Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda ZiaThousands join funeral prayers for Bangladesh ex-PM Khaleda Zia. (Photo credit: X/@sidhant)

A large crowd gathered outside Bangladesh’s National Parliament in Dhaka on Wednesday for the funeral prayers of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia. Prominent political figures such as Muhammad Yunus, Tarique Rahman, and Nahid Islam were present to pay their respects. In addition, Bangladesh Chief Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury, advisers from the interim government, senior civil and military officials, and members of Khaleda Zia’s family attended the ceremony.

After the funeral prayers, Khaleda Zia will be laid to rest beside her husband, former president Ziaur Rahman, at his mausoleum in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday at 11:30 am to attend the funeral of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia. He met her son, Tarique Rahman, handed him a personal letter from Prime Minister Modi, and conveyed India’s condolences.

On X, Jaishankar wrote, “On arrival in Dhaka, I met Mr Tarique Rahman, Acting Chairman of BNP and son of former PM Khaleda Zia. I handed him a personal letter from Prime Minister Modi and conveyed our deepest condolences on behalf of the Government and people of India. I also expressed confidence that her vision and values will guide the development of our partnership.”

Besides India, several other South Asian countries, including Nepal, Bhutan, and Pakistan, also sent high-ranking officials to Dhaka to participate in the funeral.

Tight Security Measures Deployed For Funeral

Security for the event has been tightened, with over 10,000 police and Armed Police Battalion personnel deployed and army troops positioned at key locations, according to The Daily Star.

Who Is Khaleda Zia? Bangladesh’s First Female Prime Minister

Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh’s first female prime minister, was a prominent figure in the country’s politics for decades. She served three terms and played a key role in restoring democracy after years of military rule. She passed away on Tuesday at the age of 80 after a prolonged illness.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

