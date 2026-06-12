Huge money transfers, bigger questions: Rs 503 cr transaction leads Rs 635 cr Bengal 'advertisement scam' linked to Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has claimed that the previous Mamata Banerjee government carried out a ‘loot of public money’ as an advertisement agency close to the former CM received over Rs 635 crore in the last few years. Chief Minister Adhikari said that the case may be handed over to the Enforcement Directorate for suspected money laundering.

According to the documents issued by the Bengal government, the amount is credited into three bank accounts of the said agency. At least 20 such transactions are being probed, which took the total to Rs 635 cr. A probe has already been ordered in the case.

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The agency has been identified as Genesis Advertising Private Limited and is registered at a Kolkata address. According to the transaction list, a single transaction exceeded Rs 503 crore amount while there are multiple transactions of over Rs 10 cr. Another big transaction was of over Rs 95 crore.

Corruption, Cash and Arms Recovery

The previous Trinamool Congress government is facing a massive allegation of corruption and a culture of cut money. Not only cash but even government relief materials have been seized from the offices of TMC leaders.

“Rs 1.77 crore in cash. A bedroom inside a school. Reports of firearms. This wasn’t a school. It was the rotten reality hidden behind the walls of West Bengal under TMC. Now the locks are breaking open. The cash is being counted, and the secrets are coming out. And this may be just the beginning,” said the BJP in a X post.

In another post, the BJP shared details of arms recovery. “Guns don’t appear out of thin air. They need protection. They need funding. They need a political ecosystem that lets them thrive. The Basanti arms bust is another reminder of what flourished for years in West Bengal under TMC. Illegal firearms. Live cartridges. And of course, links to a TMC leader. The bigger question is no longer what was found. The bigger question is: how many more clean-ups are still needed after years of TMC misrule?”

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Mamata Banerjee in Trouble

Former Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is already facing multiple challenges. First, she has lost the elections and is not a member of any house. Second, her party is marred with rebellion as not only MLAs, but also the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha MPs are deserting the TMC. An FIR has also been registered against Banerjee over alleged communal remarks made from a dharna stage in Kolkata ahead of the Bengal Assembly polls. The case has been registered at Hare Street Police Station under Sections 196(1), 351(2), and 352 of the BNS, said media reports.