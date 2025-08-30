‘Human GPS’: Terrorist Behind 100 Infiltration Attempts, Eliminated In Jammu and Kashmir

One of the two terrorists killed in last week’s encounter in the Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir has been identified as Bagu Khan, a Pakistani national infamous among security forces as the “human GPS.”

According to officials, Khan, also known as ‘Samundar Chacha,’ had been active since 1995 and was involved in more than 100 infiltration attempts along the Line of Control (LoC). He earned the nickname “human GPS” due to his detailed knowledge of infiltration routes, which he used to guide terrorists across the border without detection.

Terrorist Linked to Hizbul Mujahideen

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Security forces recovered his identity card, confirming that he was a Pakistani resident. Sources further revealed that Khan was linked to the terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

He was neutralised on August 23 when troops foiled an infiltration bid in the Gurez sector.

"Based on intelligence provided by JKP regarding a likely infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu Kashmir Police in the Gurez Sector. Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged, which resulted in terrorists opening indiscriminate fire. Troops responded with effective fire, neutralising two terrorists," Indian Army’s Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said in a statement on X.

Second Pakistani Terrorist Yet to Be Identified

The second terrorist, also a Pakistani national, is yet to be identified.

ALSO READ: Hungry Families, Costly Submarines: Pakistan Sinks National Interest