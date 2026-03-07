'Humane thing to do': Jaishankar defends India allowing Iranian naval ship to dock in Kochi

India permitted an Iranian naval vessel to dock in Kochi after it reported technical problems in the Indian Ocean, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Saturday, describing the decision as a humanitarian response amid rising tensions in the region.

Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, Jaishankar explained that India approved docking for the Iranian ship IRIS Lavan after Tehran requested assistance. The vessel had been operating in the region as part of Iran’s participation in the International Fleet Review and the MILAN 2026 naval exercise, held between February 15 and February 25.

The decision came shortly after another Iranian vessel, IRIS Dena, which had earlier taken part in the fleet review in India, was sunk by the United States in international waters while returning from the event.

According to Jaishankar, Iran contacted India when the IRIS Lavan encountered difficulties while sailing close to Indian waters. New Delhi approved the request on March 1.

“You had these ships, and we got a message from the Iranian side that one of the ships, which presumably was closest to us, wanted to come into our port. They were reporting that they were having problems,” Jaishankar said.

“My recollection is this was on the 28th, and on the 1st, we said, ‘Okay, you can come in.’ And it took them a few days to sail in, and then they docked in Kochi.”

The vessel has since reached Kochi, and its 183 crew members are currently staying at naval facilities there. Jaishankar said many of those on board were young cadets who have temporarily disembarked while the ship remains in port.

“The ship is there. And obviously, the people on the ship, a lot of them were young cadets, that is my understanding. They have disembarked; they are in a nearby facility,” he said.

Reflecting on the events surrounding the Iranian naval deployment, Jaishankar said the ships had originally travelled to India under very different circumstances.

“When they set out and came here, the situation was totally different. They were coming in for a fleet review, and then they got, in a way, caught on the wrong side of events,” he said.

“For us, when this ship wanted to come in, and that too in difficulties, I think it was the humane thing to do. And I think we were guided by that principle.”

Jaishankar added that other Iranian vessels in the region faced different outcomes as tensions escalated.

“In a sense, of the other ships, one obviously had a similar situation in Sri Lanka, and they took the decision which they did, and one unfortunately didn’t make it,” he said.

“So I think we really approached it from the point of view of humanity, other than whatever the legal issues were. And I think we did the right thing.”

In the case of IRIS Dena, Jaishankar noted that search and rescue operations had been launched after a distress call was received by the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Colombo. The Indian Navy supported the efforts by deploying a long-range maritime patrol aircraft to assist the Sri Lanka-led search operation.

The minister also addressed wider developments in the Indian Ocean, urging observers to recognise the region’s strategic realities.

“There are a lot of social media debates going on over this… Please understand the reality of the Indian Ocean,” he said.

“Diego Garcia has been in the Indian Ocean for the last five decades. The fact that there are foreign forces based in Djibouti happened in the early first decade of this century. Hambantota came up during this period.”

Jaishankar emphasised that India has invested heavily in strengthening regional cooperation and connectivity across the Indian Ocean.

“Indian Ocean Region is an ecosystem,” he said. “Indian Ocean, much more than other parts of the world, is in the process of recovery and rebuilding.”

“Individual states are doing that, but the whole region as a whole, restoration of trade patterns, connectivity, this whole rebuilding process of the Indian Ocean needs to be recognised.”

He said India’s diplomacy over the past decade has focused on supporting that process.

“A lot of this requires hard work. In the last decade, Indian diplomacy has invested a lot in this process,” he said.

“If we have to build a kind of an Indian Ocean sentiment or identity, it has to be backed up with resources, work, commitments and practical projects.”

Highlighting India’s central geographical position in the region, Jaishankar said the country’s growth would benefit neighbouring states.

“On why the Indian Ocean is the only ocean named after a country — we are right in the middle of it,” he said.

“With our growth, other countries of the Indian Ocean stand to benefit. Those who work with us will get more benefits.”

“The rise of India will be determined by India. It will be determined by our strength, not by the mistakes of others.”

Jaishankar also drew attention to the risks facing merchant shipping in the region, noting that many vessels are staffed by Indian sailors.

“Indians are a large segment of people who man merchant ships,” he said.

“Every time there is an attack on a vessel carrying goods, it is very likely that a part of the vessel is manned by Indians.”

He said the issue deserved greater public attention, especially after recent fatalities involving merchant seafarers.

“We should give a lot of weight to this because we have had fatalities in the last few days,” he said.

“There has got to be adequate recognition in the country about the interest of our people, the merchant mariners, and what we could be doing to safeguard them.”

Jaishankar added that India’s approach to regional crises is also shaped by the presence of millions of its citizens living in Gulf countries.

“Our approach to the crisis is driven by the fact that we have 9-10 million people living in the Gulf,” he said, adding, “Their well-being is a factor just as much as that of merchant shipping has to be. Countries have their own interests, their economic or energy concerns, and naturally, our policies will take all of that into account. I felt the merchant marine part has not got the prominence.”

