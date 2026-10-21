Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Humanity before tradition: CM Yogi Adityanath stops Vijayadashami procession for ambulance

Humanity before tradition: CM Yogi Adityanath stops Vijayadashami procession for ambulance

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath halts the Vijayadashami procession in Gorakhpur after hearing an ambulance siren, allowing the emergency vehicle to pass through the crowd.

Published: Oct 21, 2026, 02:52 PM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 03:08 PM IST
Humanity before tradition: CM Yogi Adityanath stops Vijayadashami procession for ambulance
Image Credit: ANI. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Humanity before tradition: CM Yogi Adityanath stops Vijayadashami procession for ambulance
2
3
4
5