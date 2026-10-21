/Humanity before tradition: CM Yogi Adityanath stops Vijayadashami procession for ambulance

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath halted the traditional Vijayadashami procession outside Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur after hearing an ambulance siren, directing security personnel to clear the way for the vehicle carrying a patient. The procession resumed after the ambulance passed through the crowd in a gesture that has drawn praise on social media.
The incident took place on Tuesday as CM Yogi Adityanath led the traditional Vijayadashami procession in his capacity as the head of the Gorakshpeeth. A large crowd of devotees had gathered near the main entrance of Gorakhnath Temple, with security personnel managing the movement of people.
An ambulance carrying a patient became caught in the crowd near the temple gate. After hearing its siren, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed his security team to stop the procession and make way for the emergency vehicle.
Security personnel acted on his directions and halted the procession. Devotees and other people gathered at the site also cooperated, helping clear a path through the crowded area.
Despite the large gathering and limited space, the ambulance was able to pass through the area. The procession resumed along its designated route after the vehicle had moved ahead.
A video reportedly showing the incident has been circulating on social media, with users praising the decision to give priority to an ambulance during a religious procession.
Several online reactions described the gesture as an example of putting public welfare ahead of protocol during a major public gathering.
The Vijayadashami procession is a longstanding tradition associated with Gorakhnath Temple and the Nath tradition. The event draws devotees to Gorakhpur each year, requiring crowd management and security measures along the route.
Vijayadashami (also known as Dussehra) is one of the most prominent Hindu festivals celebrated across India. Marking the tenth day of the month of Ashwin in the Hindu lunisolar calendar, it signifies the triumph of good over evil.
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