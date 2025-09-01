Advertisement
'Humanity Wants An End To Russia-Ukraine Conflict': PM Modi Tells Putin In China

At the SCO Summit in Tianjin, PM Modi met Russian President Putin, reaffirming India-Russia ties, stressing global peace, and urging constructive efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict and establish lasting stability.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 01, 2025, 12:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, underlining the depth of India-Russia relations and stressing the importance of peace in the wake of the Ukraine conflict.

“India and Russia have always stood shoulder to shoulder even in the most difficult situations. Our close cooperation is important not only for the people of both countries but also for global peace, stability, and prosperity,” Modi said during the talks.

Highlighting India’s concern over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the Prime Minister welcomed peace and siad,. “We have been continuously discussing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. We welcome all the recent efforts for peace. We hope that all parties will move forward constructively. A way has to be found to end the conflict as soon as possible and establish lasting peace. This is the call of the entire humanity.”

NEWS ON ONE CLICK