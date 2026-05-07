'Humans first, caste or religion later': Shashi Tharoor hails Kerala as 'model of communal harmony'

Senior Congress leader and MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor on Thursday hailed Kerala as a 'model of communal harmony' after the Congress-led UDF made a historic comeback in the recently-concluded elections, securing 100+ seats and defeating the incumbent Left Democratic Front (LDF).

In his post on X, Tharoor wrote, "One #KeralaStory from the recent election results that communalists should note: a Muslim majority constituency, Thavanur, elected a Christian, VS Joy; a Hindu majority constituency, Kalamassery, elected a Muslim. VE Abdul Gafoor; and a Christian majority constituency, Kochi, elected a Muslim, Muhammed Shiyas."

He further said that the broader national influence of identity politics was unable to disrupt Kerala’s political and social fabric, which upholds equality and respects individuals beyond the boundaries of caste and religion.

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"Despite some influence from the national trends in favour of identity politics, Kerala remains a model of communal harmony, a state where people see human beings first and caste or religion later, " he further added.

Also Read | Kerala Election Results 2026: Full list of winners, their parties and constituencies

Congress emerges as the single largest party in Kerala

After consecutive defeats in the 2016 and 2021 assembly polls, Congress reclaimed its spot in the Kerala's politics, outplaying the LDF with remarkable 63 seats.

Its alliance partners also delivered an impressive performance, with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) emerging as the second-largest party in the UDF after securing 22 seats. The Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), another long-standing UDF ally, won three seats, helping the coalition achieve its highest-ever tally of 102 seats.

After lanslide victory, several leaders from the Congress party celebarted across the state. Senior Congress leader and LoP in Kerala legislative Assembly VD Satheesan held a roadshow in Pervaur constituency, where he was accompained by a large crowd of Congress supporters.

Satheesan won from the Peravur seat with over 20,000 vote margin. He is seen as one of the frontrunner for the CM's post along with KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala.

Meanwhile, Former Left-supported lawmaker, Sebastian Paul on Wednesday attributed the LDF's massive defeat in the 2026 elections directly to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's leadership style.

With over 96,000 first-time voters and youth outreach, the verdict reflected anti-incumbency and aspirations for better opportunity, though BJP also secured some seats in the state. Youth of Kerala balanced traditional alignments with demands for change.

Also Read | Ballots of change: Gen-z finally said they want more through Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Kerala poll results