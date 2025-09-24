‘Humare Bande Kya Marte?’: Retired Pakistani Soldier Shares 1971 War Secret; Claims India Army Caused Massacre, Dropped 1000 Pound Bomb In Dhaka

A video of a 1971 Indo-Pak War retired Pakistani soldier has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), sparking widespread discussion about hidden facts related to the Indian Army’s action against Pakistan during the war. The viral video from a podcast has shed new light on the Indian Army’s action when they changed the world map by creating Bangladesh. In the video, the retired Pakistani army soldier narrated his experience of the war and the capabilities of the Indian Army.

The podcast video has already garnered thousands of views and shares. In a recent podcast, a retired Pakistani soldier who fought in the 1971 Indo-Pak War shared a chilling account of the conflict. He described an incident in which the Indian Army reportedly dropped a large bomb, causing a house to sink underground and water to gush out.

In the video, the soldier said, “The Indian Army carried out massive bombardments on Dhaka city. I cannot describe the scale of devastation. One day, they dropped a 1,000-pound bomb, creating a huge crater that swallowed many houses, and water began to gush out from it. What we could do? Our army had nothing to fight with. It was a cat-and-mouse game. Our army had already surrendered; they could not do anything.”

In the Viral video, 1971 Indo-Pak War, a retired Pakistani soldier described how it was difficult for them to face the Indian Army. He said that Indian soldiers carried out a massacre in Dhaka. “When the Indian Army arrived, there was a convoy of thousands of military trucks with gun barrels pointing out. They massacred everyone—there were only dead bodies and skulls left behind,” he said.

The 1971 India–Pakistan war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh, was one of the most defining moments in South Asian history. What began as a struggle of the Bengali people for identity and freedom turned into a humanitarian crisis, with millions fleeing violence and persecution in East Pakistan. When India intervened, the war lasted just 13 days—the shortest in modern history—but its impact was immense.