West Bengal Elections 2026: Suspended Trinamool Congress leader and Bharatpur MLA Humayun Kabir has recently launched his own political outfit, the Janata Unnayan Party (JUP), and announced plans to contest 182 seats in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections. With the polls just around the corner, political activity in the state has intensified, marked by speeches, alliances, and debates over various pointers. Meanwhile, Kabir has also expressed interest in forming electoral alliances with the Indian Secular Front (ISF) and Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM.

Discussing Humayun Kabir’s role is critical because it raises the questions of voter realignment, minority representation, and the strategic maneuvering of larger parties like the CM Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

Is Humayun Kabir An Independent Political Force Or A Strategic Pawn?

Kunal Debnath, PhD, Assistant Professor, Department of Political Science, Rabindra Bharati University, Humayun Kabir cannot be seen as an entirely independent political force because on his own, he lacks the organisational strength and mass base needed to create a significant political shift in West Bengal.

"His support base remains largely sporadic at present. Whether he is a strategic pawn in Mamata Banerjee’s larger plan against the BJP remains debatable. One plausible interpretation is that this could serve as a strategy for Mamata Banerjee to secure Muslim votes through an alternative route. There appears to be a growing uncertainty within the TMC about guaranteed en bloc Muslim support.,” he explained.

In that context, Humayun Kabir may function as a pressure valve, mobilising minority sentiment independently, with the possibility of post-election accommodation or alliance with the TMC, Debnath elaborated.

What Threat Does Kabir Pose to the BJP?

Explaining the positioning of Humayun Kabir in the upcoming elections, Debnath said that while Kabir does not pose a direct threat to the saffron party, if he continues to oppose the TMC and succeeds in earning Muslim confidence, it could indirectly benefit the BJP by fragmenting minority votes.

"His influence remains largely limited to Murshidabad, and a few constituencies in Birbhum and Nadia. Conversations with voters in Malda indicate appreciation for his raising of Muslim concerns, but skepticism remains about voting for him. Many perceive his actions as politically ambitious rather than grounded in genuine developmental work for the Muslim community,” Debnath emphasised.

Public Perception: Independent Leader or Extension of TMC?

According to Debnath, Kabir has received praise from sections of the Muslim community, particularly for his role in rebuilding the Babri Masjid and critiquing certain TMC policies, such as the Jagannath Temple construction at Digha and the honorarium for Durga Puja committees.

"However, admiration does not automatically translate into votes for his newly formed JUP," he noted. "Many voters remain unconvinced of his independence as a state-level leader due to his limited and geographically concentrated influence. His remarks about Mamata Banerjee potentially welcoming him post-2026 elections have also raised questions about his credibility as a standalone political force.”

Are Kabir’s Moves Driven by Policy or Politics?

Debnath explained that Humayun Kabir’s actions are both policy-driven and tactical.

"He has criticised TMC policies perceived as discriminatory against Muslims, but he is also positioning himself strategically in West Bengal’s political landscape. By emphasising Muslim identity, Kabir is constructing a form of representational politics, aiming to emerge as a leader from within the community. His approach signals a shift from ideological politics to identity-based representation, serving both as a political instrument and a bargaining tool within the state’s electoral contest,” he concluded.

Humayun Kabir’s emergence as an independent politician raises critical questions about minority representation and voter dynamics between West Bengal’s major parties. While his influence is still limited to an extend, the potential impact of his alliances and positioning cannot be ignored.

Notably, it remains to be seen what the public verdict will be in the 2026 Assembly elections, and whether Humayun Kabir can remain a key figure in the state’s political chessboard.