'Humiliating Attack': Congress Accused BJP Of Insulting Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress leaders strongly condemned the BJP's action on Friday during the Winter session of parliament. The opposition leaders including Congress MP Randeep Surjewala and Pramod Tiwari accused the central government of crushing democracy and insulting the Leader of the Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge.

Congress' Surjewala alleged that the Chairman of the House and the BJP are conspiring to humiliate Kharge, a Dalit and a farmer and called it a "black chapter" in Parliament and democracy.

"...Every day a black chapter of Parliament and democracy is being written by the BJP in the House...The way the Chairman and the BJP are conspiring to make a humiliating attack on a farmer, a Dalit's son, the Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, we strongly condemn it on behalf of all the parties," he said.

Congress MP Rajeev Shukla also slammed the Modi government and said the BJP's hypocrisy in creating a ruckus in the House and making allegations against Kharge.

"You are seeing how they (BJP) are creating a ruckus in the House, raising slogans. Does the ruling party ever do this? The kind of allegations being made against Kharge ji, the way BJP members are speaking... this attack on him is very wrong, people are very angry with this. They are insulting Kharge ji..," Shukla said, ANI reported.

Pramod Tiwari accused the BJP of having an anti-Dalit and anti-farmer mindset, citing their insult to Kharge.

"It is sad to say that the BJP, with its anti-Dalit and anti-farmer mindset, insulted the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, who is a Dalit and a farmer. The session was not allowed to proceed because they did not want to discuss the Adani issue..," Tiwari said.

On Friday, the Rajya Sabha was disrupted due to a heated debate over a no-confidence motion against House Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. The INDIA bloc submitted the motion on December 10, citing concerns over safeguarding democracy and the Constitution. The ongoing Winter Parliament Session, which began on November 25, is scheduled to conclude on December 20.