'Humne Aapke Munh Se Niwala Chhin Liya Par...': Why PM Modi Said This To Indian Navy During Operation Sindoor - Read

Operation Sindoor Fallout: The last 24 hours have been brutal for Pakistanis who have been celebrating their victory in Operation Sindoor after designating their army chief as Field Marshal. Indian Armed Forces on Saturday dropped fresh bombshells that shook the Pakistani narrative to the core. While the Indian Air Force Chief Amar Preet Singh revealed that India shot down 5 Pakistani fighter jets while damaging some F-16s on the ground, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi confirmed that the government has given a free hands to the forces to decimate Pakistani army installations and munitions.

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi had said that naval forces were ready to destroy the Karachi port on the morning of May 10. The Indian Navy was on a hot standby, waiting with Brhamos ready to be fired. However, when the Pakistani DGMO called the Indian counterpart pleading for a ceasefire, the Navy was asked to stand down.

Talking to the three chiefs of the Indian forces on May 10, post the Operation Sindoor ceasefire, PM Narendra Modi congratulated Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and Air Force Chief AP Singh. Talking to Navy Chief Admiral Tripathi, PM Modi remarked, “Humne aapke mooh se niwala cheen liya, aapko mauka phir milega.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had remarked on May 30 that the Indian Navy’s aggressive deployment in the Arabian Sea, its unmatched maritime domain awareness and supremacy confined the Pakistani Navy to its own shores.

According to reports, India had deployed around 30-35 warships besides INS Vikrant. All positioned towards Pakistan. Islamabad was staring at total destruction. The Indian Navy had locked its targets. On the strike target were Karachi Port, Ormara naval base, radars and oil fields. A complete destruction of these facilities was planned. The Indian Navy was ready to fire, and had it not been for the ceasefire plea from Pakistan, the story of Pakistani naval forces would have been totally different.