Hundreds of tourists stranded mid-air after technical snag in Gulmarg cable car, rescue underway

Nearly 300 tourists were left stranded mid-air on Monday after a technical malfunction caused the Gulmarg Gondola to come to an abrupt halt, prompting a large-scale rescue operation, officials said.

The incident occurred when the popular cable car service, which transports visitors to the high-altitude meadows and ski slopes of north Kashmir, suddenly stopped, leaving passengers trapped inside cabins suspended over rugged terrain. Eyewitnesses reported scenes of panic, with several tourists, including women and children, struggling with the uncertainty.

Rescue teams from the Army’s 9 Rajputana Rifles, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Fire and Emergency Services, and the local civil administration were quickly mobilised and dispatched to the site to carry out evacuation efforts. Authorities said the teams systematically evacuated passengers, and that the operation was progressing smoothly under coordinated supervision.

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“Immediate steps were taken to secure the area and initiate an orderly evacuation,” a senior administration official said, adding that medical teams were on standby to treat anyone needing attention. No serious injuries were reported at the time of the update and all are safe”

Meanwhile, the J&K Chief Minister also posted about the incident on X, assuring there is no cause for panic.

J&K CMO wrote on X, "Government is closely monitoring the situation at the Gulmarg Gondola after the cable car service was temporarily halted due to a technical fault. All cabins remain intact and rescue operations to safely evacuate stranded tourists are underway with trained teams on the ground."

It further said, "The situation is completely under control and there is no cause for panic."

Government is closely monitoring the situation at the Gulmarg Gondola after the cable car service was temporarily halted due to a technical fault. All cabins remain intact and rescue operations to safely evacuate stranded tourists are underway with trained teams on the ground.… — Office of Chief Minister, J&K (@CM_JnK) May 25, 2026

Local police officials said that gondola operations staff and engineers were examining the technical snag to determine its cause. The administration also urged tourists to cooperate with rescue personnel and adhere to safety instructions.

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The Gulmarg Gondola, one of Asia’s highest cable car systems and a major attraction for domestic and international tourists, plays an important role in the Valley’s tourism economy. Authorities said a detailed inquiry would be conducted to ensure safety protocols are strengthened and to prevent future disruptions.