/Hunt for Hashim Moosa’s logistical support network intensifies after medicines, food recovered near encounter site

Budgam Police recover bag containing medicines and eatables near site where LeT commander Hashim Moosa was killed; investigation into suspected local support network underway.
The hunt for the logistical support network that may have helped slain Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Mohammad Asif alias Hashim Moosa remain in the forests of Jammu and Kashmir has intensified after Budgam Police recovered a bag containing medicines and eatables from the vicinity of Palmaidan in the Kaivan forest area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.
The recovery was made five days after Moosa was killed in an encounter in the area. Police suspect that the items may have been intended for the slain terrorist and are now examining their origin, when and how they were placed at the location, and whether overground workers, co-conspirators or other accomplices were involved.
The recovery is being seen as potentially significant in helping investigators map the local facilitation network that may have enabled Moosa to remain in the forests for an extended period.
Police are probing all possible angles related to the logistical support and the wider conspiracy. Security forces believe that a well-organised local network could be providing support to terrorists hiding in forest areas. Officials believe that identifying and disrupting such a network could make it easier to track and neutralise hiding terrorists.
There are around 35-40 active foreign terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, most of them believed to be operating in the Pir Panjal forest areas, according to the information provided by the forces.
The recovery is being investigated under FIR No. 181/2026 registered at Police Station Khansahib. Further investigation is underway to identify all those linked to the suspected support network.
The encounter took place on the night of September 29-30, 2026, in the dense forested terrain near Palmaidan in the Kaivan forests of Budgam district.
The operation was carried out jointly by the SOG Budgam, Indian Army and CRPF following specific technical and human intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.
Troops launched the operation and Moosa was subsequently neutralised. His body was recovered along with war-like stores.
Mohammad Asif alias Hashim Moosa, also known as Asif Fauji and Moosa Fauji, was described by Indian authorities as a Pakistan-based LeT commander and one of the most wanted terrorists operating in Jammu and Kashmir.
He had infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir around 2022 and operated for years in high-altitude forest areas, particularly along the Pir Panjal range in the Poonch-Rajouri belt, before moving into parts of the Kashmir Valley.
Moosa was the last surviving member of a four-member group of top LeT commanders active in Jammu and Kashmir since 2022.
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