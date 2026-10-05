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  • /Hunt for Hashim Moosa’s logistical support network intensifies after medicines, food recovered near encounter site

Hunt for Hashim Moosa’s logistical support network intensifies after medicines, food recovered near encounter site

The Hashim Moosa was killed in an encounter on the night of September 29-30, 2026, in the dense forested terrain near Palmaidan in the Kaivan forests of Budgam district.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 04:34 PM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 04:34 PM IST
Hunt for Hashim Moosa’s logistical support network intensifies after medicines, food recovered near encounter site
Image Credit: ANI/X

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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